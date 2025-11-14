ETV Bharat / state

Padma Shri Awardee Environmentalist 'Saalumarada' Thimmakka From Karnataka Dies At 114

Born on June 30, 1911, in Gubbi taluk of Tumakuru district, Thimmakka was married to Chikkayya in Hulikal village. The couple had no children, which led her to plant and nurture banyan saplings along the roadside, caring for them as her own children. This earned her the affectionate title “Saalumarada (row of trees)" Thimmakka.

Bengaluru: Padma Shri awardee and environmentalist 'Saalumarada' Thimmakka died at a private hospital here on Friday. She was 114-year-old and ailing for quite some time. Thimmakka was hospitalised for treatment where she breathed her last, her family members said.

Despite being illiterate, she became an international symbol of environmental conservation. Over the years, she received numerous honours, including the Rajyotsava Award, Vishalakshi Award, Nadoja Award (2010), and the prestigious Padma Shri (2019).

In 2020, the Central University of Karnataka conferred upon her an honorary doctorate.Political leaders, environmentalists, and public figures across the country have expressed deep condolences over her demise.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah condoled the death and stated, "I am saddened to hear the news of the passing of 'Vrikshamate' Saalumarada Thimmakka. Having planted thousands of trees and nurtured them like her own children, Thimmakka dedicated most of her life to environmental conservation."

"Though she has left us today, her love for nature has made her immortal. My respects to the great soul who has departed," he stated."With the demise of Saalumarada Thimmakka, the nation has become poorer. I pray that her soul attains eternal peace. My condolences to her family," he said.