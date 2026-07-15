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Padma Shri Awardee And 'Nokkuvidya Pavakkali' Exponent Moozhikkal Pankajakshi Passes Away At 91

Moozhikkal Pankajakshi was awarded Padma Shri in 2020 for Nokkuvidya Pavakkali, a form of puppetry. ( ETV Bharat )

Kottayam: Padma Shri awardee and renowned exponent of a rare traditional art form in Kerala called Nokkuvidya Pavakkali, Moozhikkal Pankajakshi--popularly known as Pankajakshi Amma--passed away on Tuesday at the age of 91.

She had been undergoing treatment for age-related ailments at a private hospital in Koothattukulam, Kottayam district in Kerala.

A resident of Monippally in Kottayam district, Pankajakshi Amma was widely regarded as the face of Nokkuvidya Pavakkali (puppetry), an ancient and unique folk art form of Kerala that she helped preserve and popularise both nationally and internationally.

Recognising her immense contribution to safeguarding the endangered art form, the Government of India honoured her with the Padma Shri in 2020. Pankajakshi Amma began training in the art form at the age of 11 after learning it from her parents, who were also practitioners of the traditional art form.

Over the decades, she became instrumental in bringing global recognition to Nokkuvidya Pavakkali, performing in several countries, including France, and showcasing Kerala's rich cultural heritage on international platforms.