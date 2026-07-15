Padma Shri Awardee And 'Nokkuvidya Pavakkali' Exponent Moozhikkal Pankajakshi Passes Away At 91
Nokkuvidya Pavakkali is a traditional art form once commonly staged in the courtyards of Kerala homes during Onam celebrations
Published : July 15, 2026 at 2:56 PM IST
Kottayam: Padma Shri awardee and renowned exponent of a rare traditional art form in Kerala called Nokkuvidya Pavakkali, Moozhikkal Pankajakshi--popularly known as Pankajakshi Amma--passed away on Tuesday at the age of 91.
She had been undergoing treatment for age-related ailments at a private hospital in Koothattukulam, Kottayam district in Kerala.
A resident of Monippally in Kottayam district, Pankajakshi Amma was widely regarded as the face of Nokkuvidya Pavakkali (puppetry), an ancient and unique folk art form of Kerala that she helped preserve and popularise both nationally and internationally.
Recognising her immense contribution to safeguarding the endangered art form, the Government of India honoured her with the Padma Shri in 2020. Pankajakshi Amma began training in the art form at the age of 11 after learning it from her parents, who were also practitioners of the traditional art form.
Over the decades, she became instrumental in bringing global recognition to Nokkuvidya Pavakkali, performing in several countries, including France, and showcasing Kerala's rich cultural heritage on international platforms.
She also received numerous honours, including awards and fellowships from the Kerala Folklore Academy. Her contributions have been acknowledged by the Kerala Tourism Department, whose official publications and promotional material have highlighted her work and the uniqueness of the art form.
Nokkuvidya Pavakkali is a traditional performance art once commonly staged in the courtyards of Kerala homes during Onam celebrations.
In the performance, a puppet attached to a stick fixed to the artist's upper lip is balanced and manipulated while synchronising movements with storytelling and music, requiring exceptional concentration and skill.
In recent years, advancing age and health issues have made it difficult for Pankajakshi Amma to continue performing. Her granddaughter, K S Ranjini, has since taken up the responsibility of carrying forward the family tradition.
However, artists and cultural enthusiasts have expressed concern over the declining interest among younger generations in learning the demanding art form, raising fears that Nokkuvidya Pavakkali could gradually disappear without sustained efforts for its preservation and promotion.
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