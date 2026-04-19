Padma Shri And Pioneer Of Bundelkhand Martial Art Form 'Akhada' Bhagwandas Raikwar Passes Away
Raikwar, who was awarded the Padma Shri on 2026 Republic Day, was not keeping well and breathed his last at AIIMS Bhopal.
Published : April 19, 2026 at 1:34 PM IST
Sagar: Padma Shri awardee Bhagwandas Raikwar 'Dau'—who brought international recognition to 'Akhada,' the ancient martial art form of Bundelkhand— passed away on Saturday at the age of 82. Raikwar, who had not been keeping well for several days, breathed his last while undergoing treatment at AIIMS Bhopal.
Notably, Bhagwandas Raikwar was honored with the Padma Shri in the 'Bundeli Martial Arts' category under the 'Unsung Heroes' segment during the 2026 Republic Day celebrations. His son, Rajkumar Raikwar, confirmed that he was on a ventilator and passed away at AIIMS Bhopal.
Padma Shri At 82
After a lifetime of dedicated service to Bundeli martial arts—specifically the 'Akhada' style—Bhagwandas Raikwar was conferred with the Padma Shri award in 2026 at the age of 82. Raikwar was born on January 2, 1944. He dedicated his entire life to the preservation of Bundeli martial arts. He served as the 'Ustad' (master) of Bundelkhand's renowned Chhatrasal Vyayamshala.
Through breathtaking demonstrations of combat techniques involving the 'lathi' (staff), 'bhala' (spear), 'dhal' (shield), 'talwar' (sword), and 'trishul' (trident), he established the prowess of Bundeli martial arts across both the nation and the world.
Raikwar is also credited to have transformed Bundeli martial arts and the 'Akhada' tradition into a format suitable for stage performances.
Upon receiving the Padma Shri at the age of 82, Raikwar dedicated the award to the region of Bundelkhand and its indigenous art forms. In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat following the award announcement, Raikwar had said that the penance and hard work of his life had finally borne fruit with the award, he said, had provided encouragement to a fading art form.
“Bundeli arts possess inherent vitality, and our traditional art forms have successfully preserved their authentic character to this day. This is a monumental achievement for Bundelkhand. It reflects a commendable vision on the part of the Government of India to actively promote endangered art forms; indeed, this serves as a great source of encouragement for both Bundeli arts and the artists who practice them," he had said at the time.
Irreparable Loss To Bundeli Art
The passing of Padma Shri Bhagwandas Raikwar has cast a wave of mourning not only over Sagar but across the entire Bundelkhand region. Expressing his condolences on the demise, Sagar MLA Shailendra Jain called Raikwar a worthy son of the Bundeli soil and the pride of Sagar.
“His life stood as a symbol of social service, dedication, and inspiration. His contributions will remain forever memorable. May God grant peace to the departed soul and bestow upon the bereaved family the strength to bear this immense grief,” Jain said.
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