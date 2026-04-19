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Padma Shri And Pioneer Of Bundelkhand Martial Art Form 'Akhada' Bhagwandas Raikwar Passes Away

Sagar: Padma Shri awardee Bhagwandas Raikwar 'Dau'—who brought international recognition to 'Akhada,' the ancient martial art form of Bundelkhand— passed away on Saturday at the age of 82. Raikwar, who had not been keeping well for several days, breathed his last while undergoing treatment at AIIMS Bhopal.

Notably, Bhagwandas Raikwar was honored with the Padma Shri in the 'Bundeli Martial Arts' category under the 'Unsung Heroes' segment during the 2026 Republic Day celebrations. His son, Rajkumar Raikwar, confirmed that he was on a ventilator and passed away at AIIMS Bhopal.

Padma Shri At 82

After a lifetime of dedicated service to Bundeli martial arts—specifically the 'Akhada' style—Bhagwandas Raikwar was conferred with the Padma Shri award in 2026 at the age of 82. Raikwar was born on January 2, 1944. He dedicated his entire life to the preservation of Bundeli martial arts. He served as the 'Ustad' (master) of Bundelkhand's renowned Chhatrasal Vyayamshala.

Through breathtaking demonstrations of combat techniques involving the 'lathi' (staff), 'bhala' (spear), 'dhal' (shield), 'talwar' (sword), and 'trishul' (trident), he established the prowess of Bundeli martial arts across both the nation and the world.

Raikwar is also credited to have transformed Bundeli martial arts and the 'Akhada' tradition into a format suitable for stage performances.