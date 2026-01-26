Padma Awards 2026: Maharashtra Tamasha Artist Raghuveer Khedkar Chosen For Honour
Raghuveer Khedkar will be among four persons from Maharashtra who will be honoured with Padma Awards.
Published : January 26, 2026 at 1:25 AM IST
Mumbai: Tamasha artist from Maharashtra Raghuveer Khedkar has been announced as a recipient of this year's Padma Award in the folk theatre category.
"For the first time since Independence, a Padma Award has been given to a Tamasha artist. This first award that I am receiving is not just an honour for me. It is also an honour of the entire Tamasha field. In the coming times, knowledgeable people will study Tamasha, and young people will also study it. There is immense power in Tamasha. In the age of mobile phones and television, people have started looking at Tamasha artists with respect. The old perspective has changed," Khedkar told ETV Bharat.
He also expressed his displeasure over the fact that the nature of Tamasha is now becoming commercial. The Centre selected 45 dignitaries for the Padma Awards. Four persons from Maharashtra will be honoured with Padma Awards.
He is being honoured for his contribution to preserving folk art and folk theatre. In 2005, the Maharashtra government had honoured Khedkar's mother, Vithabai Narayan Gaonkar, with the first Lifetime Achievement Award for her contribution to the Tamasha field.
Khedkar made a significant contribution to preserving the Tamasha culture and spreading it outside the state. From childhood, he developed a love for Tamasha. Raghuveer continued his mother's legacy, preserving the tradition of the folk theatre. He has been leading a Tamasha troupe for many years.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Tamasha artists faced difficult times. With many village festivals cancelled, Tamasha artists were on the verge of starvation. At that time, Raghuveer appealed to the government for help for the Tamasha artists. After the pandemic ended, Tamasha performances resumed.