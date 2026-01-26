ETV Bharat / state

Padma Awards 2026: Maharashtra Tamasha Artist Raghuveer Khedkar Chosen For Honour

Mumbai: Tamasha artist from Maharashtra Raghuveer Khedkar has been announced as a recipient of this year's Padma Award in the folk theatre category.

"For the first time since Independence, a Padma Award has been given to a Tamasha artist. This first award that I am receiving is not just an honour for me. It is also an honour of the entire Tamasha field. In the coming times, knowledgeable people will study Tamasha, and young people will also study it. There is immense power in Tamasha. In the age of mobile phones and television, people have started looking at Tamasha artists with respect. The old perspective has changed," Khedkar told ETV Bharat.

He also expressed his displeasure over the fact that the nature of Tamasha is now becoming commercial. The Centre selected 45 dignitaries for the Padma Awards. Four persons from Maharashtra will be honoured with Padma Awards.