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Uttarakhand Farmer Prem Chand Sharma Shows How Agriculture Can Turn Jobseekers Into Job Creators

Padma Awardee Farmer From UP Premchand Sharma Shows How Agriculture Can Turn Jobseekers Into Job Creators ( ETV Bharat )

Dehradun: In the hills of Uttarakhand, the search for employment often begins with a journey away from home. Young people leave their villages for government posts or modestly paid jobs in towns, while fields are gradually abandoned and once-busy settlements grow quieter. But farmer Prem Chand Sharma, a Padma awardee, believes the solution to this issue lies much closer - in the soil, water and varied climate of the hills.

“The hills already have the capacity to generate employment. What agriculture needs is scientific knowledge, processing facilities and access to the right markets,” Sharma said in an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat.

Born in 1957 into a farming family in Atal village of Chakrata block in Dehradun’s Jaunsar-Bawar region, Sharma studied only up to Class 5. His limited formal education, however, never stopped him from learning through observation and experimentation. He also served his community as deputy head of the Sainj-Atal gram panchayat from 1984 to 1989 and as its pradhan from 1989 to 1998. Between 1990 and 1993, he was a member of the Uttar Pradesh Tribal Development Authority.

But none of it could satisfy him. It was a pomegranate tree near his home that did. And the rest is history.

It Began With One Pomegranate Tree

He cultivated a pomegranate tree that produced large Ganesh-variety fruits, but insects regularly damaged the fruit. His family had come to accept that the tree simply bore worm-infested pomegranates. Sharma was unwilling to accept it. He contacted officials of the horticulture department and learnt that pest control was crucial during the flowering stage. He followed their advice and succeeded in protecting the fruit.

Premchand Sharma Shows How Agriculture Can Turn Jobseekers Into Job Creators (ETV Bharat)

Sharma informed that the tree once yielded nearly 40 crates of unusually large pomegranates. The successful harvest, however, taught him another lesson - producing good fruit was not enough. “The fruit must taste good and the market requirement of an attractive appearance was equally important. That made me realise that a farmer must understand not only cultivation, but also what the market demands,” he said.

Sharma began studying pomegranate varieties grown in different parts of the country. He brought varieties from Solapur in Maharashtra and from Himachal Pradesh, conducted trials and raised around 2,200 saplings.

Pomegranate farming (ETV Bharat)

A visit to the large pomegranate orchard of Karnataka farmer Basavaraj Patil introduced him to drip irrigation and scientific cultivation on a larger scale. It strengthened his belief that modern agricultural techniques could also succeed in the difficult terrain of Uttarakhand.

Sharma began commercial pomegranate cultivation on about 0.4 hectare in 1994. In 2000, he established a nursery on his farm to raise improved pomegranate plants and supply them to other farmers.

Growing Apples at an Unlikely Altitude

Alongwith pomegranates, he began experimenting with apples in his village, situated at an altitude of about 940 metres, an elevation generally not considered ideal for conventional apple cultivation. He selected low-chilling apple varieties and tried to create the required cold conditions artificially. Pipelines were installed over the trees and fogging was carried out during winter evenings to help them receive the necessary chilling.

The Padma award (ETV Bharat)

The experiment is still a work in progress, he said, adding, but it represents the approach that has guided him throughout his farming journey.

“If a farmer decides to try something new, the conditions in the hills do not always have to remain an obstacle,” Sharma said.

His farm has since become a testing ground for drip and sprinkler irrigation, plastic mulching and crops including coloured capsicum, cauliflower, tomatoes, cherry tomatoes and red cabbage.

‘Uttarakhand Is Like the Musk Deer’

Sharma compares Uttarakhand with the musk deer, which searches everywhere for the fragrance that actually comes from within its own body.