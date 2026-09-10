Uttarakhand Farmer Prem Chand Sharma Shows How Agriculture Can Turn Jobseekers Into Job Creators
The Padma Shri awardee believes scientific cultivation, processing and reliable markets can create employment, revive Uttarakhand’s villages and reverse migration from hills, reports Dheeraj Sajwan.
Published : September 10, 2026 at 8:58 AM IST
Dehradun: In the hills of Uttarakhand, the search for employment often begins with a journey away from home. Young people leave their villages for government posts or modestly paid jobs in towns, while fields are gradually abandoned and once-busy settlements grow quieter. But farmer Prem Chand Sharma, a Padma awardee, believes the solution to this issue lies much closer - in the soil, water and varied climate of the hills.
“The hills already have the capacity to generate employment. What agriculture needs is scientific knowledge, processing facilities and access to the right markets,” Sharma said in an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat.
Born in 1957 into a farming family in Atal village of Chakrata block in Dehradun’s Jaunsar-Bawar region, Sharma studied only up to Class 5. His limited formal education, however, never stopped him from learning through observation and experimentation. He also served his community as deputy head of the Sainj-Atal gram panchayat from 1984 to 1989 and as its pradhan from 1989 to 1998. Between 1990 and 1993, he was a member of the Uttar Pradesh Tribal Development Authority.
But none of it could satisfy him. It was a pomegranate tree near his home that did. And the rest is history.
It Began With One Pomegranate Tree
He cultivated a pomegranate tree that produced large Ganesh-variety fruits, but insects regularly damaged the fruit. His family had come to accept that the tree simply bore worm-infested pomegranates. Sharma was unwilling to accept it. He contacted officials of the horticulture department and learnt that pest control was crucial during the flowering stage. He followed their advice and succeeded in protecting the fruit.
Sharma informed that the tree once yielded nearly 40 crates of unusually large pomegranates. The successful harvest, however, taught him another lesson - producing good fruit was not enough. “The fruit must taste good and the market requirement of an attractive appearance was equally important. That made me realise that a farmer must understand not only cultivation, but also what the market demands,” he said.
Sharma began studying pomegranate varieties grown in different parts of the country. He brought varieties from Solapur in Maharashtra and from Himachal Pradesh, conducted trials and raised around 2,200 saplings.
A visit to the large pomegranate orchard of Karnataka farmer Basavaraj Patil introduced him to drip irrigation and scientific cultivation on a larger scale. It strengthened his belief that modern agricultural techniques could also succeed in the difficult terrain of Uttarakhand.
Sharma began commercial pomegranate cultivation on about 0.4 hectare in 1994. In 2000, he established a nursery on his farm to raise improved pomegranate plants and supply them to other farmers.
Growing Apples at an Unlikely Altitude
Alongwith pomegranates, he began experimenting with apples in his village, situated at an altitude of about 940 metres, an elevation generally not considered ideal for conventional apple cultivation. He selected low-chilling apple varieties and tried to create the required cold conditions artificially. Pipelines were installed over the trees and fogging was carried out during winter evenings to help them receive the necessary chilling.
The experiment is still a work in progress, he said, adding, but it represents the approach that has guided him throughout his farming journey.
“If a farmer decides to try something new, the conditions in the hills do not always have to remain an obstacle,” Sharma said.
His farm has since become a testing ground for drip and sprinkler irrigation, plastic mulching and crops including coloured capsicum, cauliflower, tomatoes, cherry tomatoes and red cabbage.
‘Uttarakhand Is Like the Musk Deer’
Sharma compares Uttarakhand with the musk deer, which searches everywhere for the fragrance that actually comes from within its own body.
“Uttarakhand has different altitudes and climatic zones where a wide range of crops and fruits can be grown. Yet our young people leave for cities in search of government jobs or poorly paid private employment,” he said.
For Sharma, agriculture does not mean that every young person must simply become a cultivator. It can generate work across an entire chain, from seeds, saplings and nurseries to production, transportation, processing, packaging and marketing. “Young people should not remain jobseekers. In fact, through agriculture they can become job creators,” he said.
His work has already influenced farming beyond his own fields. In 2013, around 200 farming families were brought together to form a fruit and vegetable producers’ association.
After nearly two decades of sustained efforts, about 225 families became involved in fruit and vegetable cultivation. Some villagers who had migrated in search of employment also returned home. Farmers in more than 25 neighbouring villages adopted elements of the model, benefiting around 1,000 cultivators.
Sharma said several graduates in the region have now chosen agriculture as a profession and are earning well from it.
Farmers Can Produce, But Who Will Provide the Market?
The biggest weakness of hill agriculture, Sharma believes, is not the inability to grow crops but the absence of a dependable market. A farmer may produce a good crop of tomatoes, cauliflower or other vegetables, but a sudden fall in prices can wipe out months of labour. After such a loss, many farmers are reluctant to cultivate the crop again.
Sharma argues that it is only through local food-processing units that this problem can be handled. It is essential for the survival of agriculture in the hills, he states.
“When the market price of a crop falls, the produce should not be thrown away or sold at distress rates. It should be processed immediately. Tomatoes, for instance, can be converted into powder or other products that can be stored for longer,” he said.
Processing, he explained, can give farmers an alternative source of income when fresh produce fails to fetch a reasonable price. His model goes beyond “grow and sell”. It is based on a longer chain - grow the crop, process it, add value and then take it to the market.
"It is high time the government established processing facilities in farming clusters so that cultivators are not forced to abandon agriculture whenever prices crash," he quickly adds.
New Opportunities in Local Crops
Sharma also sees commercial potential in products such as black turmeric, moringa and curry leaves. Black turmeric could offer hill farmers a valuable alternative if an organised market is developed. Moringa can be used not only as food but also in value-added products and livestock feed.
“Resources from the hills do not need a large model imported from outside. They need scientific thinking, product development and a market,” he said.
The focus, he believes, should be on finding new uses for crops that already grow locally. Processing and packaging them properly could create small businesses and employment within villages.
Government Schemes Must Reach Working Farmers
Sharma acknowledges the value of government schemes but insists that their benefits must reach farmers who are genuinely working in the fields. He cited the installation of 20 solar pumps in his area under the PM-KUSUM scheme. Land that was earlier difficult to cultivate because of water scarcity could be brought under farming once irrigation became available. Creating district-level networks of experienced farmers who could guide others can be beneficial, he suggested.
“A farmer who has conducted experiments and succeeded in the field can offer practical advice suited to local conditions. Such guidance can often be more useful than general instructions,” he said.
An Emotional Meeting With PM Modi
Sharma gets emotional while recalling his interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an award ceremony. He said the Prime Minister remembered details about his Uttarakhand identity, his traditional hill attire and an earlier meeting. “What impressed me most was his memory. He recognised my attire and recalled the context of our previous interaction,” Sharma said.
"I told the Prime Minister that transparent policies had allowed a farmer with little formal education to reach such a prestigious national platform," he added.
The meeting, Sharma said, remains his most cherished memories.
Bringing the Economy Back to the Village
His journey, from saving the fruit of one pomegranate tree to helping hundreds of farmers adopt horticulture, offers a practical response to migration from Uttarakhand’s villages. His argument is simple - the hills do not have to look outside for every employment opportunity. Their fields, climate, water, native crops and traditional knowledge already provide the basic requirements. "What is missing is the system around them, be it scientific support, irrigation, processing, value addition or a reliable market. If those links are created, villages can once again become centres of economic activity and young people may no longer have to leave their homes merely to find work," he advised.
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