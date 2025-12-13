ETV Bharat / state

Padgha ISIS Module From Maharashtra Cut And Smuggled Khair Wood From Reserve Forest: ED

New Delhi: An alleged ISIS module operating from Maharashtra's Padgha village in Thane district was involved in the illegal cutting and smuggling of Khair wood from the local reserve forests, an ED probe into a terror financing-linked money laundering case has found. The federal probe agency conducted searches in the twin villages of Borivali-Padgha on December 11, apart from locations in Delhi, Kolkata, Hazaribag (Jharkhand ) and Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh), among others.

The money laundering probe stems from a November 2023 case filed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) against a "highly radicalised" module of the banned global terrorist outfit ISIS, based in Padgha, and its late self-proclaimed leader in India, Saquib Nachan. The agency said in a statement on Saturday that it seized Rs 3.70 crore in cash apart from gold jewellery and bullion worth Rs 6 crore during the raids.

A financial analysis, as per the Enforcement Directorate (ED), found that "various individuals linked with the Borivali-Padgha ISIS module were involved in illegal cutting and smuggling of Kaith trees from the reserve forest areas of the said area".