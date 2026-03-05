ETV Bharat / state

Paddy Procurement Centre In-Charge Trampled To Death By Elephant In Chhattisgarh

Korba: A 55-year-old in-charge of a paddy procurement centre was killed after being trampled by a wild elephant while his wife and three staff had a narrowly escape in Chhattisgarh's Korba district on late Tuesday night.

The centre in-charge, Rajesh Kumar Singh, a resident of Prem Nagar in Rajgamar, along with his wife and three staff were temporarily residing at the procurement centre at night following reports of paddy theft.

The incident occurred at the Korkoma Tribal Service Cooperative Society's paddy procurement centre in Kudmura village. At around 2 am, an elephant entered the procurement centre and attacked Rajesh while he was trying to scare the animal away with flashlights and noise. A stampede was created as Rajesh's wife and staff members started running helter skelter for safety. Rajesh was trampled to death while others managed to escape.

According to officials of the district administration, a huge quantity of paddy purchased from farmers had been stocked at the centre for many years. Kudmura has been an elephant-infested area for decades. Recently there were reports of paddy theft following which, Rajesh was appointed as the in-charge of the centre. To ensure security, Rajesh, along with his wife and three employees, temporarily resided at the Kudmura procurement centre at night.