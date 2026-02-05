Package For Srinagar’s Downtown To Climate Change Fund: Hopes High As CM Omar Tables Jammu Kashmir Budget Tomorrow
PDP President Mehbooba Mufti alleged "decades of neglect" of downtown Srinagar by authorities.
Published : February 5, 2026 at 3:10 PM IST
Srinagar: Ahead of the Jammu and Kashmir budget to be tabled by chief minister Omar Abdullah on Friday, expectations are running high across political, trade, environmental and farming circles, with demands ranging from a special development package for Srinagar’s downtown to the creation of a dedicated climate change fund.
Former chief minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti has called for a separate budget for Srinagar city’s historic Shaher-i-Khaas (downtown), alleging decades of neglect despite its cultural, heritage significance.
“Shaher i Khaas represents the cream of the Srinagar; it houses significant population of the city and also represents heritage of the Kashmir valley, but its constant neglect has led to less avenues of employment for its youth, congestion of houses, problems of drainage, neglect of heritage houses and traffic congestion,” Mehbooba wrote in a statement.
The Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), one of India’s oldest business chambers with a legacy spanning over 101 years and representing all sectors of trade, industry, services and commerce in Kashmir, said that despite visible recovery in certain sectors, the economy of Jammu and Kashmir—particularly Kashmir—continues to remain fragile, sentiment-driven and structurally vulnerable.
The Chamber pointed out that disruptions, including the Pahalgam incident have exposed the lack of economic shock-absorption capacity, triggering a cascading slowdown across hospitality, transport, handicrafts, horticulture marketing, MSMEs, informal labour and retail trade.
Emphasising the need for a departure from routine fiscal exercises, KCCI said Budget 2026–27 must be conceived as a strategic economic blueprint focused on confidence restoration, employment generation, sectoral diversification, sustainability and long-term resilience.
The trade body expects that the budget will take care of all sectors from handicrafts, tourism to climate resilient cropping and water management. “The budget must prioritize climate-resilient agricultural practices, including promotion of drought-tolerant crop varieties, adoption of micro-irrigation systems such as drip and sprinkler irrigation, soil health management, and water conservation measures. These interventions will improve resilience, stabilise yields, and ensure long-term sustainability,” KCCI president Javaid Teng said.
The Federation of Chambers of Industries Kashmir (FCIK) expects that the chief minister Omar Abdullah will treat the issue of delayed MSME payments as an economic priority in the upcoming budget and will prioritize the clearance of all pending dues and send a reassuring message to local entrepreneurs that their contributions will be protected and that administrative shortcomings will no longer come at the cost of local enterprises.
Kashmir Traders and Manufacturers Federation (KTMF) has pitched for economic revival and sustainable development of the region, among which it has sought industrial development with environmental preservation and ecological balance, capping of brick kilns per district based on land density and population.
It has sought dedicated funds for restoration of water quality, and original boundaries of our historic water bodies, amnesty scheme for commercial electricity consumers.
“While the new rail link is a landmark achievement, the cost of moving raw materials and finished goods remains high. We propose a Freight Subsidy/Subvention in the budget to make rail transport a viable and affordable alternative for MSMEs and the horticulture sector," KTMF president Abrar Khan said.
For the transport sector, which the KTMF said, has faced immense losses due to security conditions and the mandatory condemnation of older vehicles, it has sought funds for Transporters' Welfare Fund to provide social security in cases of accidents or loss of life and interest waivers on vehicle loans and a directive to banks to reschedule EMIs, considering the recent disruptions in the tourism sector.
Faiz Ahmad Bakshi, Convenor of the Environmental Policy Group (EPG) said that the environment of Kashmir Valley has suffered massive degradation over the past few decades due to deforestation, loss of water bodies, vandalisation of natural resources, and unchecked dumping of solid waste.
He said the group has demanded that air pollution, water contamination, and untreated solid waste management must be declared a public health emergency with time-bound action plans and dedicated budget support.
“We have sought a budgetary allocation of 10 crores for conservation and development of Guryul Ravine, Permian-Triassic fossil park in Khonmoh and strengthening of Forest and Wildlife Departments by filling vacant posts and rebalancing its structure with trained officials,” he said.
Apple and farmers associations expect the chief minister to announce loan waiver under Kisan Credit Card, relief package for flood and disaster hit farmers and more subsidy provision for high density plantation scheme. “Farmers and apple orchardists are in distress due to loans, low income from their crops due to damage by climate change disasters. The chief minister is apprised of these issues and we expect him to announce major relief for us,” Zahoor Ahmad Rather, the President of the Apple Farmers Federation of Kashmir, said.
Lone communist legislator in the Jammu and Kashmir assembly, M Y Tarigami has sought a climate change as the Himalayan region of the Valley is now becoming prone to natural calamities. “Climate change is wreaking havoc on agriculture and the environment. I have urged the chief minister in an earlier meeting to keep a climate fund in the budget. I hope it will be considered,” Targami said.
