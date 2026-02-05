ETV Bharat / state

Package For Srinagar’s Downtown To Climate Change Fund: Hopes High As CM Omar Tables Jammu Kashmir Budget Tomorrow

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah speaks during the ongoing budget session at Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, in Jammu ( ANI )

Srinagar: Ahead of the Jammu and Kashmir budget to be tabled by chief minister Omar Abdullah on Friday, expectations are running high across political, trade, environmental and farming circles, with demands ranging from a special development package for Srinagar’s downtown to the creation of a dedicated climate change fund.

Former chief minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti has called for a separate budget for Srinagar city’s historic Shaher-i-Khaas (downtown), alleging decades of neglect despite its cultural, heritage significance.

“Shaher i Khaas represents the cream of the Srinagar; it houses significant population of the city and also represents heritage of the Kashmir valley, but its constant neglect has led to less avenues of employment for its youth, congestion of houses, problems of drainage, neglect of heritage houses and traffic congestion,” Mehbooba wrote in a statement.

The Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), one of India’s oldest business chambers with a legacy spanning over 101 years and representing all sectors of trade, industry, services and commerce in Kashmir, said that despite visible recovery in certain sectors, the economy of Jammu and Kashmir—particularly Kashmir—continues to remain fragile, sentiment-driven and structurally vulnerable.

The Chamber pointed out that disruptions, including the Pahalgam incident have exposed the lack of economic shock-absorption capacity, triggering a cascading slowdown across hospitality, transport, handicrafts, horticulture marketing, MSMEs, informal labour and retail trade.

Emphasising the need for a departure from routine fiscal exercises, KCCI said Budget 2026–27 must be conceived as a strategic economic blueprint focused on confidence restoration, employment generation, sectoral diversification, sustainability and long-term resilience.

The trade body expects that the budget will take care of all sectors from handicrafts, tourism to climate resilient cropping and water management. “The budget must prioritize climate-resilient agricultural practices, including promotion of drought-tolerant crop varieties, adoption of micro-irrigation systems such as drip and sprinkler irrigation, soil health management, and water conservation measures. These interventions will improve resilience, stabilise yields, and ensure long-term sustainability,” KCCI president Javaid Teng said.

The Federation of Chambers of Industries Kashmir (FCIK) expects that the chief minister Omar Abdullah will treat the issue of delayed MSME payments as an economic priority in the upcoming budget and will prioritize the clearance of all pending dues and send a reassuring message to local entrepreneurs that their contributions will be protected and that administrative shortcomings will no longer come at the cost of local enterprises.

Kashmir Traders and Manufacturers Federation (KTMF) has pitched for economic revival and sustainable development of the region, among which it has sought industrial development with environmental preservation and ecological balance, capping of brick kilns per district based on land density and population.