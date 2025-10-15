ETV Bharat / state

Pachyderm Electrocuted In Haridwar, Fourth Death In Two Weeks

Dehradun: The death of another elephant due to electrocution on Wednesday in the Bahadrabad area has taken the toll to four in two weeks in the Haridwar range, raising serious questions about its functioning. The death came a day after the elephant census report was released by the Wildlife Institute of India (WII).

An investigation has been ordered by the forest department into the matter, as the pachyderm was just 45 days old. This is the second tusker believed to have been electrocuted. The viscera samples of the carcass will be sent for a lab examination to determine the cause of death. Preparations are underway for a postmortem.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) RK Mishra told ETV Bharat that the elephant died after coming in contact with a live wire."The elephant likely came into contact with a supporting wire on the electric pole, causing the pole to tilt, resulting in its death," he added.