ETV Bharat / state

Pachpadra Refinery Fire Triggers Political Row; Ashok Gehlot Seeks Detailed Probe

Jaipur: A fire at the Pachpadra refinery in Rajasthan, just a day before its scheduled inauguration, has triggered a political controversy. The opposition is targeting the state government led by Bhajan Lal Sharma. While the government has ordered an inquiry into the incident, former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has demanded a thorough and in-depth investigation.

Speaking to the media at his residence on Tuesday, Gehlot questioned how a fire could occur at a newly built refinery. “There is no question of a fire breaking out in a new refinery. There must have been some lapse,” he said. He spoke about a conversation with an Australian expert and said that such incidents are typically associated with refineries that are 20–25 years old, not newly commissioned ones. He opined that either there was negligence on the part of authorities or the refinery was rushed into operation.

Gehlot said that there could have been “psychological pressure” on the government to expedite the project. He stressed that global safety protocols prioritise safety measures before starting production. He called the incident “unfortunate.”

On the Women’s Reservation Bill, Gehlot alleged that the central government was not genuinely interested in implementing reservation. He said the bill had already been passed in 2023 and that 33% reservation for women could be implemented within the existing 543 Lok Sabha seats. However, he said that the government intended to use the bill to push for delimitation on its own terms, which the opposition resisted.

The Congress leader further alleged that delimitation exercises in states like Assam and West Bengal had been carried out in a manner which favoured the Bharatiya Janata Party. He said similar attempts were being planned at the national level to retain power. Gehlot also alleged that leaders in Rajasthan were quietly working on delimitation based on the 2011 Census.