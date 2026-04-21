Pachpadra Refinery Fire Triggers Political Row; Ashok Gehlot Seeks Detailed Probe
Gehlot said that there could have been “psychological pressure” on the government to expedite the project.
Published : April 21, 2026 at 11:29 PM IST
Jaipur: A fire at the Pachpadra refinery in Rajasthan, just a day before its scheduled inauguration, has triggered a political controversy. The opposition is targeting the state government led by Bhajan Lal Sharma. While the government has ordered an inquiry into the incident, former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has demanded a thorough and in-depth investigation.
Speaking to the media at his residence on Tuesday, Gehlot questioned how a fire could occur at a newly built refinery. “There is no question of a fire breaking out in a new refinery. There must have been some lapse,” he said. He spoke about a conversation with an Australian expert and said that such incidents are typically associated with refineries that are 20–25 years old, not newly commissioned ones. He opined that either there was negligence on the part of authorities or the refinery was rushed into operation.
Gehlot said that there could have been “psychological pressure” on the government to expedite the project. He stressed that global safety protocols prioritise safety measures before starting production. He called the incident “unfortunate.”
On the Women’s Reservation Bill, Gehlot alleged that the central government was not genuinely interested in implementing reservation. He said the bill had already been passed in 2023 and that 33% reservation for women could be implemented within the existing 543 Lok Sabha seats. However, he said that the government intended to use the bill to push for delimitation on its own terms, which the opposition resisted.
The Congress leader further alleged that delimitation exercises in states like Assam and West Bengal had been carried out in a manner which favoured the Bharatiya Janata Party. He said similar attempts were being planned at the national level to retain power. Gehlot also alleged that leaders in Rajasthan were quietly working on delimitation based on the 2011 Census.
He accused the BJP of attempting to weaken democratic processes and compared it to election systems in countries like China and Russia. Gehlot also alleged that local body elections in Rajasthan were being delayed despite High Court directions.
Criticising the state government’s functioning, Gehlot said his party’s “Intezaarshastra” campaign was to question the government, had not received factual responses from the chief minister or ministers. He alleged that several public welfare initiatives launched during his tenure were yet to be implemented.
He also raised concerns over the Rajasthan Government Health Scheme (RGHS), saying that government employees and pensioners were facing difficulties in accessing treatment due to pending dues to private hospitals.
Talking about the Adarsh Society scam, Gehlot said the government needs to take action and that the government-appointed lawyers, who were defending the accused. On the Sanjeevani case, he questioned how an investigation that took 22 months during his tenure was concluded in just four months after the change in government.
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