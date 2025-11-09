ETV Bharat / state

Rahul Gandhi Teaches 'Martial Arts', Asks District Presidents To 'Stay Fit' At MP's Pachmarhi

Pachmarhi: Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Sunday gave lessons on 'martial arts' to 71 district presidents of Madhya Pradesh.

Stressing the need to keep fit in politics, Gandhi taught some steps in 'martial arts' to the district presidents of the state at Pachmarhi. "You need to master the art of martial arts. You may fall but you must get back up," he told the district presidents.

He further said, "You have to rely on the love to fight the BJP's ideology. No matter how wrong or bad someone may be, you have to respond with love." After the 30-minute martial arts session, Gandhi spent 25 minutes discussing various issues with the district presidents.

He said the party must stay united. "We have to work a little hard and not be disappointed by setbacks. We have to unite and reach out to every family in the state." Gandhi said. He said, "The party's members must work for the organization and set out on a mission to form a Congress government in the state in 2028. You do not need to be afraid or suppressed by anyone."

Former minister and Raghogarh Congress district president Jaivardhan Singh said after the session, "Rahul Gandhi informed us about the history of Congress and the party's ideology. The Congress' vision is to ensure respect for every person, religion, ensure good opportunities for the poor, employment for educated youth, and the power of the Constitution is re-established in our country".