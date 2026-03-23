PAC Flags Deficiencies In Healthcare In National Capital
The committee highlighted issues such as shortage of doctors, issues with availability of medicines and inadequate budget utilization at government hospitals in Delhi.
Published : March 23, 2026 at 5:07 PM IST
New Delhi: A report presented by the Public Accounts Committee on health in the Delhi Legislative Assembly has brought to fore several deficiencies in the national capital's healthcare services.
The report, tabled in the Assembly by chairman of PAC on health, Ajay Kumar Mahawar, highlights numerous shortcomings, including shortage of doctors and staff in government hospitals, issues with the availability of medicines, slow progress in health infrastructure, and inadequate budget utilization.
According to the report, the Health and Family Welfare Department had reported staff shortage of approximately 21 per cent at government hospitals by March 2022. A large number of vacancies of specialist doctors, nurses, and paramedical staff is hampering patient care in the capital. The committee has directed the government to fill the vacancies on a priority bases and expedite the recruitment process.
The committee's examination of hospital conditions revealed that due to the high patient load in many major hospitals, doctors are getting less than five minutes to examine a patient. In some hospitals, patients are forced to wait for months for surgeries. Meanwhile, some operation theaters have been rendered defunct due to staff shortage.
The report also stated that many hospitals are experiencing shortage of medicines and essential equipment. It also raised questions about the procurement system for medicines. According to the report, the Central procurement agency concerned was unable to provide medicines on time, forcing hospitals to purchase them locally. In some cases, medicines were administered to patients before their quality was tested, which is a serious negligence.
Regarding the health infrastructure, the report stated that the government had announced the addition of thousands of new beds in government hospitals, but the increase remained very limited compared to the target.
The committee directed the government to take concrete steps to address the deficiencies by June 23, to ensure better healthcare for the residents of the capital.
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