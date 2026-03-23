ETV Bharat / state

PAC Flags Deficiencies In Healthcare In National Capital

New Delhi: A report presented by the Public Accounts Committee on health in the Delhi Legislative Assembly has brought to fore several deficiencies in the national capital's healthcare services.

The report, tabled in the Assembly by chairman of PAC on health, Ajay Kumar Mahawar, highlights numerous shortcomings, including shortage of doctors and staff in government hospitals, issues with the availability of medicines, slow progress in health infrastructure, and inadequate budget utilization.

According to the report, the Health and Family Welfare Department had reported staff shortage of approximately 21 per cent at government hospitals by March 2022. A large number of vacancies of specialist doctors, nurses, and paramedical staff is hampering patient care in the capital. The committee has directed the government to fill the vacancies on a priority bases and expedite the recruitment process.