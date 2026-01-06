ETV Bharat / state

Oxford University Press Apologises for Defamatory Content in Book on Shivaji Maharaj

Pune: Oxford University Press (OUP) has issued a public apology, admitting that its book “Shivaji: Hindu King in Islamic India” contained defamatory and objectionable content about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and his mother, Rajmata Jijabai.

The book, authored by American historian James Laine and published on February 13, 2003, had triggered widespread outrage in Maharashtra over alleged unverified and offensive references. In an official notice, Oxford University Press India acknowledged that statements made on pages 31, 33, 34 and 93 of the book were printed without adequate verification and that the content had hurt the sentiments of Shivaji Maharaj’s followers.

The publisher apologised to MP Udayanraje Bhosale, the 13th direct descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, and to the public for the distress caused. The controversy had earlier led to protests and violent incidents, including vandalism at the Bhandarkar Oriental Research Institute in Pune, and had taken on a wider social and caste-based dimension.