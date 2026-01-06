Oxford University Press Apologises for Defamatory Content in Book on Shivaji Maharaj
Oxford University Press India acknowledged that statements made on pages 31, 33, 34 and 93 of the book were printed without adequate verification.
Published : January 6, 2026 at 11:04 PM IST
Pune: Oxford University Press (OUP) has issued a public apology, admitting that its book “Shivaji: Hindu King in Islamic India” contained defamatory and objectionable content about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and his mother, Rajmata Jijabai.
The book, authored by American historian James Laine and published on February 13, 2003, had triggered widespread outrage in Maharashtra over alleged unverified and offensive references. In an official notice, Oxford University Press India acknowledged that statements made on pages 31, 33, 34 and 93 of the book were printed without adequate verification and that the content had hurt the sentiments of Shivaji Maharaj’s followers.
The publisher apologised to MP Udayanraje Bhosale, the 13th direct descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, and to the public for the distress caused. The controversy had earlier led to protests and violent incidents, including vandalism at the Bhandarkar Oriental Research Institute in Pune, and had taken on a wider social and caste-based dimension.
Following the apology, reactions have begun to emerge from historians, Shivaji Maharaj’s followers, and political circles. Historian Indrajit Sawant reacted strongly, stating that the content of James Laine’s book was “highly perverse” and deeply hurtful to Shivaji Maharaj’s followers. He questioned why Oxford University Press took 22 years to admit the lack of evidence behind the claims and issue an apology.
He said a brief apology was inadequate given the social and emotional impact of the book and demanded a detailed explanation of the research conducted by the publisher over the years. He also criticised those who had earlier supported James Laine’s writings, urging them to introspect and correct their stance.
The apology has reopened debate among historians, Shivaji Maharaj’s followers and political leaders. They have been calling for greater accountability from academic publishers over historical representations.
Read More: