To Preserve Over 12,000 Rare Sanskrit Manuscripts, Oxford Sanskrit Text Society Requests MoU With Mithila-Based Research Body
The 12,377 manuscripts are in various scripts related to the Vedas, Upanishadas, Ayurveda, philosophy, yoga, tantra, rituals and several ancient subjects.
By Dev Raj
Published : July 8, 2026 at 2:12 PM IST
Patna: The Oxford Sanskrit Text Society (OSTS) has requested an institutional collaboration to conserve, publish, and research the 12,377 rare Sanskrit manuscripts kept at the Darbhanga-based Mithila Sanskrit Shodh Sansthan (MSSS), also known as the Mithila Sanskrit Postgraduate Studies and Research Institute. These ancient documents pertain to various Indian knowledge systems, including ayurveda, philosophy, astronomy, astrology, grammar and literature.
Janata Dal United (JDU) national working president and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Kumar Jha met Bihar chief minister Samrat Choudhary on Tuesday evening and presented him a formal proposal sent by the OSTS for a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).
“The chief minister appreciated the proposal to conserve and publicise the ancient and rare manuscripts of Bihar at a global level and has directed education department officials to take necessary steps in this regard. I thank him from the bottom of my heart on behalf of the people of Mithila. I believe this MoU will be a historical step in reviving the intellectual heritage of entire Bihar, including Mithila,” Jha said.
Speaking further, Jha, who is also the chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture, added that the MoU will strengthen the ‘Gyan Bharatam’ survey started by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to trace and conserve ancient manuscripts across the country.
He reminded that the state cabinet had provided Rs 57 crore to MSSS in February 2025 for the renovation and conservation of manuscripts following JDU national president and former chief minister Nitish Kumar’s announcement about it during his statewide Pragati Yatra (Progress Tour) in January 2025.
Incidentally, Jha has worked hard over the past couple of years for the restoration, revival, and development of the MSSS. The institute was established in 1951 at the initiative of first President Dr. Rajendra Prasad with support from Maharaja Kameshwar Singh, the last ruler of Darbhanga, who donated 62 bighas of land and Rs 3.5 lakh for it. Renowned educationist Badrinath Verma and the then education secretary helped shape it.
The MSSS has 12,377 ancient manuscripts written on birch barks, palm leaves and other objects. They are in various scripts related to the Vedas, Upanishadas, Ayurveda, philosophy, yoga, tantra, rituals, medicine, traditional knowledge, astronomy, astrology, mathematics, sexology, martial arts, and several ancient subjects.
The proposal for MoU has been sent by professor Diwakar Acharya, Chair of Founding Trustees, Sanskrit Text Society at the Oxford University. He is also a fellow of All Souls College and Spalding professor of eastern religions and ethics at the university.
According to the proposal, the manuscripts stored at the MSSS will be scientifically catalogued, digitised, researched, and published in international research journals. The researchers from Bihar will get an opportunity to associate with international projects, fellowships and training. It will also open the possibilities of long-term academic collaborations with famous universities across the globe.
Acharya, in his letter to Jha, said: “I had the privilege of visiting the Institute in December 2022, where I was able to personally examine its remarkable manuscript collections and appreciate the immense scholarly legacy associated with the institution. The visit left a profound impression on me.”
“The richness of its collections, together with the historic contributions of the Institute to Sanskrit scholarship, convinced me that the revival of this institution is not merely desirable but essential for the advancement of Indian Knowledge Systems. It has remained my earnest wish ever since that the Institute should once again emerge as one of India's leading centres of manuscript studies and Sanskrit research,” Acharya added.
The Oxford University professor pointed out that the MSSS was unique because it has preserved thousands of invaluable manuscripts and has produced critical editions and research publications of enduring importance.
Acharya added that the Oxford Sanskrit Text Society was founded with the objective of advancing Sanskrit studies through research, manuscript preservation, critical editions, publications, academic collaboration, and public engagement. It brings together distinguished scholars from the University of Oxford and other leading universities across Europe, North America, South Asia, and elsewhere.
The Society has also collaborated with the Central Sanskrit University and Indian Council of Philosophical Research, and is presently in the process of establishing similar partnerships with other universities, including Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and other government and non-government organisations, research institutes, and religious and cultural institutions across India.
“I wish to propose the establishment of a formal institutional partnership between the Oxford Sanskrit Text Society and the Mithila Sanskrit Shodh Sansthan through a Memorandum of Understanding. Such an agreement would provide a long-term framework for collaboration in manuscript preservation, cataloguing, digitisation, publications, scholarly research, capacity building, and international academic cooperation,” Acharya said in his letter.
The proposal says that as an immediate area of collaboration, the OSTS will undertake the preparation of a modern descriptive catalogue of the MSSS manuscript collections.
The Society is also serving as one of the lead coordinators in developing a major proposal under the TORCH (The Oxford Research Centre in the Humanities) programme of the University of Oxford for international collaboration among universities and research institutions working in the fields of manuscripts, Sanskrit, and Indian Knowledge Systems.
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