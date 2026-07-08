ETV Bharat / state

To Preserve Over 12,000 Rare Sanskrit Manuscripts, Oxford Sanskrit Text Society Requests MoU With Mithila-Based Research Body

Patna: The Oxford Sanskrit Text Society (OSTS) has requested an institutional collaboration to conserve, publish, and research the 12,377 rare Sanskrit manuscripts kept at the Darbhanga-based Mithila Sanskrit Shodh Sansthan (MSSS), also known as the Mithila Sanskrit Postgraduate Studies and Research Institute. These ancient documents pertain to various Indian knowledge systems, including ayurveda, philosophy, astronomy, astrology, grammar and literature.

Janata Dal United (JDU) national working president and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Kumar Jha met Bihar chief minister Samrat Choudhary on Tuesday evening and presented him a formal proposal sent by the OSTS for a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

“The chief minister appreciated the proposal to conserve and publicise the ancient and rare manuscripts of Bihar at a global level and has directed education department officials to take necessary steps in this regard. I thank him from the bottom of my heart on behalf of the people of Mithila. I believe this MoU will be a historical step in reviving the intellectual heritage of entire Bihar, including Mithila,” Jha said.

Speaking further, Jha, who is also the chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture, added that the MoU will strengthen the ‘Gyan Bharatam’ survey started by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to trace and conserve ancient manuscripts across the country.

He reminded that the state cabinet had provided Rs 57 crore to MSSS in February 2025 for the renovation and conservation of manuscripts following JDU national president and former chief minister Nitish Kumar’s announcement about it during his statewide Pragati Yatra (Progress Tour) in January 2025.

Incidentally, Jha has worked hard over the past couple of years for the restoration, revival, and development of the MSSS. The institute was established in 1951 at the initiative of first President Dr. Rajendra Prasad with support from Maharaja Kameshwar Singh, the last ruler of Darbhanga, who donated 62 bighas of land and Rs 3.5 lakh for it. Renowned educationist Badrinath Verma and the then education secretary helped shape it.

The MSSS has 12,377 ancient manuscripts written on birch barks, palm leaves and other objects. They are in various scripts related to the Vedas, Upanishadas, Ayurveda, philosophy, yoga, tantra, rituals, medicine, traditional knowledge, astronomy, astrology, mathematics, sexology, martial arts, and several ancient subjects.

The proposal for MoU has been sent by professor Diwakar Acharya, Chair of Founding Trustees, Sanskrit Text Society at the Oxford University. He is also a fellow of All Souls College and Spalding professor of eastern religions and ethics at the university.