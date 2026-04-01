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Owners Luthra Brothers Get Bail In Goa Nightclub Fire Case

Saurabh Luthra and Gaurav Luthra, owners of Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub, were taken into custody by Mapusa Police on Monday in alleged forgery case.

An outside view of the Birch by Romeo Lane restaurant, in Arpora on Tuesday. where the fire occurred.
An outside view of the Birch by Romeo Lane restaurant, in Arpora on Tuesday. where the fire occurred. (File/ANI)
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By PTI

Published : April 1, 2026 at 2:51 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Panaji: A sessions court at Mapusa in Goa on Wednesday granted bail to Saurabh Luthra and Gaurav Luthra, owners of the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub, in a case related to the devastating fire of last December that killed 25 people. The Luthras, however, would remain in jail as they have been arrested in another case.

Hours after a fire broke out at the club situated in Arpora village on December 6, 2025, the brothers fled to Thailand, from where they were deported to India on December 17 and arrested by Anjuna Police. It was alleged that the nightclub lacked requisite permissions and violated several safety-related rules.

Advocate Parag Rao, their lawyer, said additional sessions judge Dvijple Patkar granted bail to both the brothers in the fire case. The brothers were taken into custody by Mapusa Police on Monday in an alleged forgery case. Despite getting bail in the fire case, they would continue to remain in prison in the second case.

Also Read:

  1. Three Months After Arrest, Co-Owner Of Fire-Hit Nightclub Gets Bail From Goa Court
  2. Goa Nightclub Fire: Police File Chargesheet Against 13 Persons, Including Club Owners

TAGGED:

GOA NIGHTCLUB FIRE CASE
NIGHTCLUB FIRE CASE
GOA COURT NIGHTCLUB BAIL

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