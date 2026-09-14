ETV Bharat / state

‘Overwhelming Circumstances’: Jammu Kashmir HC Cancels Bail For Man Accused Of Assaulting 14-Year-Old Niece

Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has on Monday reversed the bail granted to a man accused under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The court observed that the accused, being the husband of the victim’s maternal aunt, could exert pressure on the child and influence her during the trial.

Justice MA Chowdhary of the Srinagar bench issued the judgment on a bail application and its connected criminal petition after reserving the decision on September 7, 2026.

The court allowed the petition filed by the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir through Police Station Rajpora, Pulwama, and set aside the July 11, 2025 order of the Principal Sessions Judge, Pulwama, which had granted bail to the accused.

The High Court directed the accused, of Rahmoo in Pulwama district, to surrender before the Station House Officer (SHO) of Police Station Rajpora if the investigation is still pending.

The court further ordered that failure to surrender would invite coercive steps to secure his custody.

According to the judgment, the case arose from a written complaint submitted to Police Station Rajpora on June 13, 2025, by the brother of the victim, who was 14 years old at the time of “assault”.

The complaint stated that the girl had gone to the house of her maternal aunt at Rahmoo. On May 27, 2025, she went to sleep in a room. The prosecution case was that the accused, identified as her maternal uncle, entered the room after she had gone to bed and allegedly tried to molest her, forcibly grabbed her and touched her body in a manner that caused her pain.

The complaint further alleged that the accused threatened her with dire consequences if she disclosed the incident. The girl managed to escape from the room. Her aunt arrived, and the victim narrated what had happened.

According to the judgment, the aunt advised her not to tell anyone because doing so would bring disrepute to the family.

The victim therefore did not immediately disclose the incident to others. She later told her brother, who approached the police.

Police initially registered FIR No. 56/2025 at Police Station Rajpora under Sections 7 and 8 of the POCSO Act. During the investigation, police inspected the alleged place of occurrence, prepared a site plan and had the victim medically examined. The investigating officer also obtained documents concerning her date of birth.

The probe revealed that the victim was about 14 years old on the date of the alleged occurrence, although the original complaint had described her as being about 16. Her statement was subsequently recorded before a competent court under Section 183 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023.

According to the judgment, the investigation also established that the accused was the maternal uncle of the victim and that she had been staying at his house.

Following the investigation, Section 9 of the POCSO Act was added, and the earlier Section 8 offence was dropped. The accused consequently faced investigation for offences under Sections 7 and 9 of the POCSO Act. He was arrested after the investigation collected the material against him.

During the investigation, the Sessions Court granted conditional bail to the accused after moving an application before it on June 24, 2025.

The Union Territory challenged that order before the High Court, arguing that the material collected during investigation was sufficient to implicate the accused in serious offences.

The prosecution contended that the Sessions Court had failed to give due weight to the evidence collected during the investigation. It also argued that the bail order suffered from perversity and irrelevant considerations and therefore deserved to be set aside.

The accused opposed the cancellation petition. His counsel argued that the prosecution had failed to establish any illegality, perversity or arbitrariness in the lower court’s order.

The defence also pointed out that there was no allegation that the accused had violated his bail conditions, absconded, interfered with the investigation, threatened or influenced witnesses, tampered with evidence or otherwise misused the liberty granted to him.

Justice Chowdhary examined the statutory framework governing cases under the POCSO Act. His judgment notes that Section 29 of the POCSO Act creates a presumption in relation to certain offences under the Act, including Sections 3, 5, 7 and 9.

The High Court also referred to Section 30, which provides for a statutory presumption regarding the culpable mental state of an accused charged under the Act. It clarified that these presumptions operate after the accused has been charge-sheeted and are not applicable for deciding bail before framing of charge.