‘Overwhelming Circumstances’: Jammu Kashmir HC Cancels Bail For Man Accused Of Assaulting 14-Year-Old Niece
Citing 'very cogent and overwhelming circumstances', the J&K High Court canceled the bail of a Pulwama man accused of sexually assaulting his 14-year-old niece.
Published : September 14, 2026 at 8:56 PM IST
Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has on Monday reversed the bail granted to a man accused under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The court observed that the accused, being the husband of the victim’s maternal aunt, could exert pressure on the child and influence her during the trial.
Justice MA Chowdhary of the Srinagar bench issued the judgment on a bail application and its connected criminal petition after reserving the decision on September 7, 2026.
The court allowed the petition filed by the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir through Police Station Rajpora, Pulwama, and set aside the July 11, 2025 order of the Principal Sessions Judge, Pulwama, which had granted bail to the accused.
The High Court directed the accused, of Rahmoo in Pulwama district, to surrender before the Station House Officer (SHO) of Police Station Rajpora if the investigation is still pending.
The court further ordered that failure to surrender would invite coercive steps to secure his custody.
According to the judgment, the case arose from a written complaint submitted to Police Station Rajpora on June 13, 2025, by the brother of the victim, who was 14 years old at the time of “assault”.
The complaint stated that the girl had gone to the house of her maternal aunt at Rahmoo. On May 27, 2025, she went to sleep in a room. The prosecution case was that the accused, identified as her maternal uncle, entered the room after she had gone to bed and allegedly tried to molest her, forcibly grabbed her and touched her body in a manner that caused her pain.
The complaint further alleged that the accused threatened her with dire consequences if she disclosed the incident. The girl managed to escape from the room. Her aunt arrived, and the victim narrated what had happened.
According to the judgment, the aunt advised her not to tell anyone because doing so would bring disrepute to the family.
The victim therefore did not immediately disclose the incident to others. She later told her brother, who approached the police.
Police initially registered FIR No. 56/2025 at Police Station Rajpora under Sections 7 and 8 of the POCSO Act. During the investigation, police inspected the alleged place of occurrence, prepared a site plan and had the victim medically examined. The investigating officer also obtained documents concerning her date of birth.
The probe revealed that the victim was about 14 years old on the date of the alleged occurrence, although the original complaint had described her as being about 16. Her statement was subsequently recorded before a competent court under Section 183 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023.
According to the judgment, the investigation also established that the accused was the maternal uncle of the victim and that she had been staying at his house.
Following the investigation, Section 9 of the POCSO Act was added, and the earlier Section 8 offence was dropped. The accused consequently faced investigation for offences under Sections 7 and 9 of the POCSO Act. He was arrested after the investigation collected the material against him.
During the investigation, the Sessions Court granted conditional bail to the accused after moving an application before it on June 24, 2025.
The Union Territory challenged that order before the High Court, arguing that the material collected during investigation was sufficient to implicate the accused in serious offences.
The prosecution contended that the Sessions Court had failed to give due weight to the evidence collected during the investigation. It also argued that the bail order suffered from perversity and irrelevant considerations and therefore deserved to be set aside.
The accused opposed the cancellation petition. His counsel argued that the prosecution had failed to establish any illegality, perversity or arbitrariness in the lower court’s order.
The defence also pointed out that there was no allegation that the accused had violated his bail conditions, absconded, interfered with the investigation, threatened or influenced witnesses, tampered with evidence or otherwise misused the liberty granted to him.
Justice Chowdhary examined the statutory framework governing cases under the POCSO Act. His judgment notes that Section 29 of the POCSO Act creates a presumption in relation to certain offences under the Act, including Sections 3, 5, 7 and 9.
The High Court also referred to Section 30, which provides for a statutory presumption regarding the culpable mental state of an accused charged under the Act. It clarified that these presumptions operate after the accused has been charge-sheeted and are not applicable for deciding bail before framing of charge.
However, the court said the provisions demonstrate the sensitivity of the statutory scheme. The judgment states, “...these presumptions show that the sensitivity of the provisions of the POCSO Act is meant to save a child from being subjected to sexual violence.”
The court says bail should have been considered differently. It found that the Sessions Court had primarily considered the punishment prescribed for the offences while granting bail.
Justice Chowdhary held that the circumstances of the alleged offence required greater consideration. The court noted that the alleged sexual violence was said to have occurred inside the house of close relatives and involved a close relative of the child.
The allegation of threats was present in the original complaint itself. The victim had also been examined before a Magistrate and, according to the judgment, had made an incriminating statement supporting the version contained in the FIR.
In these circumstances, the High Court said the Sessions Court should have considered whether granting bail would advance the interests of justice or obstruct them.
“In such a situation, the Court below should have considered the bail plea, in light of the perspective as to whether the grant of bail will enhance the course of justice or thwart the same,” the judgement states.
The High Court concluded that bail should not have been granted while the investigation was continuing.
Justice Chowdhary observed that the accused was the husband of the victim's maternal aunt and could therefore have an opportunity to exert pressure on the child.
The court said: “...the grant of bail in favour of the Respondent, in the considered opinion of this Court, was too premature to be granted during the investigation of the case.”
The court further observed that the Sessions Court had not waited for completion of the investigation before releasing the accused.
According to the High Court, it would have been in the interests of justice for the Sessions Court to refuse bail until the victim was examined before the trial court after charges were framed.
“It would have been in the interests of justice had the Court below declined the plea of grant of bail in favour of the Respondent till the victim was examined before the Trial Court, after framing of charge against the Respondent,” the judgment states.
The High Court distinguishes cancellation of bail from rejection of bail. At the same time, it acknowledged the established legal distinction between refusing bail at the initial stage and cancelling bail that has already been granted.
The court noted that cancellation of bail requires a different consideration.
Justice Chowdhary observed that “it is trite that very cogent and overwhelming circumstances are necessary for an order directing the cancellation of the bail already granted.”
The court further listed circumstances that may justify cancellation, including interference or attempts to interfere with the administration of justice, attempts to evade the process of justice, abuse of the liberty granted to an accused and the possibility of the accused absconding.
The court also considered the stage at which bail had been granted in the present case. It held that because the bail had been granted while investigation was still underway, there was a possibility that the accused could hamper the investigation and tamper with prosecution evidence.
“The grant of bail at an earlier stage during investigation of the case is a circumstance that the Respondent herein, as an accused, may hamper the investigation which was yet to be concluded in the case and also tamper with the Prosecution evidence, so as to screen himself from the crime he allegedly committed,” the judgment records.
After considering the circumstances, the High Court concluded that the Sessions Court's decision could not stand. “The impugned Order, whereby bail was granted in favour of the Respondent, having regard to the given facts as narrated hereinabove, is found to be suffering from perversity.”
The High Court consequently allowed the Union Territory's petition. The July 11, 2025, bail order of the Principal Sessions Judge, Pulwama, was set aside.
The bail granted to the accused was cancelled. The court disposed of the bail application along with the connected criminal miscellaneous petition.
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