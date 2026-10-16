Overnight Operations Yet To Rescue 9-Yr-Old Stuck At 600 ft In Borewell At Village Near Jodhpur
The NDRF, SDRF and local expert Madharam Suthar are all trying to rescue Bhomaram, who fell into a borewell in Lohawat yesterday, reports Manoj Verma.
Published : October 16, 2026 at 10:32 AM IST
Jodhpur: The struggle to rescue nine-year-old Bhomaram, who fell into a borewell in Nausar area of Lohawat tehsil, is ongoing. Relief and rescue work continued from Thursday afternoon till late into the night, but without any success due to technical difficulties and extreme depth. After a brief pause, the rescue operation was resumed on Friday morning.
According to the police, the ordeal began little after noon on Thursday, after farmer Pancharam Bhil, a resident of Poonia Ki Dhani, had the borewell pump in his farm taken out after it broke down, to carry out repair work.
Bhomaram, his nine-year-old only son who was playing nearby, suddenly fell into the narrow open pit of the 1,050-ft-deep borewell at around 12.30 pm. After an alert was raised, rescue operations to bring Bhomaram out safely began on a war footing.
Teams of both the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) remain deployed at the spot, with the District Collector and the SP of Phalodi district present on spot to monitor the operation.
To speed up the rescue work, Madharam Suthar, the local expert at rescuing people from deep borewells, has also been called to help. He is famous for having rescued at least 7 children over the years from narrow underground shafts, using an improvised system built with plastic pipes, ropes, hooks, and nets.
By late in the night, the rescue teams had figured out that Bhomaram was trapped at a depth of around 600 feet, though they were unable to assess his condition through the cameras due to rocks protruding just above him.
According to experts, the chances of Bhomaram's survival are continuously decreasing due to water rising in the well. Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Pratap Singh added that although the rescue teams are making efforts, it is unlikely that the child would stay alive at such a depth for a long time, especially with the amount of oxygen available uncertain.
Meanwhile, the rescuers have informed that Bhomaram's location has sunk by around 3 ft overnight. Their efforts, which involves digging a parallel well to the depth of 600 ft in order to carry out the rescue via a lateral shaft, is progressing slowly. According to latest information, the administration is considering other advanced means to rescue the child.
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