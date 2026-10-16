ETV Bharat / state

Overnight Operations Yet To Rescue 9-Yr-Old Stuck At 600 ft In Borewell At Village Near Jodhpur

The fight to save the child who fell into the borewell has intensified ( ETV Bharat )

Jodhpur: The struggle to rescue nine-year-old Bhomaram, who fell into a borewell in Nausar area of ​​Lohawat tehsil, is ongoing. Relief and rescue work continued from Thursday afternoon till late into the night, but without any success due to technical difficulties and extreme depth. After a brief pause, the rescue operation was resumed on Friday morning.

According to the police, the ordeal began little after noon on Thursday, after farmer Pancharam Bhil, a resident of Poonia Ki Dhani, had the borewell pump in his farm taken out after it broke down, to carry out repair work.

Bhomaram, his nine-year-old only son who was playing nearby, suddenly fell into the narrow open pit of the 1,050-ft-deep borewell at around 12.30 pm. After an alert was raised, rescue operations to bring Bhomaram out safely began on a war footing. Teams of both the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) remain deployed at the spot, with the District Collector and the SP of Phalodi district present on spot to monitor the operation. To speed up the rescue work, Madharam Suthar, the local expert at rescuing people from deep borewells, has also been called to help. He is famous for having rescued at least 7 children over the years from narrow underground shafts, using an improvised system built with plastic pipes, ropes, hooks, and nets.