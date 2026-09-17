Overall Statistics Of Jhiram Ghati Massacre Case Are Unambiguous: Chhattisgarh Dy CM
He said attempts are being made to politicise this issue unnecessarily, and if anyone has evidence on it should present their case before investigative agencies.
Published : September 17, 2026 at 7:22 PM IST
Bastar: Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma on Thursday said that the overall figures of the Jhiram Ghati massacre case are clear, criticising attempts to question the NIA's investigation and politicise the matter.
While visiting Jagdalpur, Sharma said, "A total of 39 individuals were involved in the Jhiram case. Of them, nine accused have been neutralised, 11 faced trial, and 14 Maoists have undergone rehabilitation. Despite different categories, the overall statistics are unambiguous,"
Sharma said the NIA has investigated the case with great precision, based on which the NIA special court has delivered the most significant verdict in the judicial history of Chhattisgarh.
"Attempts are being made to politicise this issue unnecessarily. Former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel had claimed to possess evidence regarding the Jhiram incident. He led the government for five years but never presented that evidence to anyone," Sharma said.
According to Sharma, if anyone has evidence related to the Jhiram incident, the avenue to present their case before investigative agencies remains open. "Instead of discussing the matter at street corners or tea stalls, one should present their views at the appropriate forum," he added.
On Tuesday, an NIA special court in Jagdalpur sentenced 10 convicts to death in the case, in which 29 people were killed in a Maoist attack on a Congress party convoy on May 25, 2013.
The ambush targeted the Congress 'Parivartan Yatra' in the Darbha region of Bastar. Among those killed were then Chhattisgarh Congress president Nandkumar Patel, senior leader Mahendra Karma, and former Union minister Vidyacharan Shukla.
The attack began with an IED blast, followed by the felling of trees to block the road and intense gunfire from the surrounding forest. Maoists separated political leaders from security personnel during the assault. The trial, which lasted nearly 13 years, involved the recording of statements from 101 witnesses and the submission of extensive documentary evidence.
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