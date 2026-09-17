ETV Bharat / state

Overall Statistics Of Jhiram Ghati Massacre Case Are Unambiguous: Chhattisgarh Dy CM

Bastar: Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma on Thursday said that the overall figures of the Jhiram Ghati massacre case are clear, criticising attempts to question the NIA's investigation and politicise the matter.

While visiting Jagdalpur, Sharma said, "A total of 39 individuals were involved in the Jhiram case. Of them, nine accused have been neutralised, 11 faced trial, and 14 Maoists have undergone rehabilitation. Despite different categories, the overall statistics are unambiguous,"

Sharma said the NIA has investigated the case with great precision, based on which the NIA special court has delivered the most significant verdict in the judicial history of Chhattisgarh.

"Attempts are being made to politicise this issue unnecessarily. Former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel had claimed to possess evidence regarding the Jhiram incident. He led the government for five years but never presented that evidence to anyone," Sharma said.