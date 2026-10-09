ETV Bharat / state

Over 14,600 UP Gram Panchayats Undergo MGNREGA Social Audit In 2026-27

Lucknow: More than 14,600 gram panchayats in Uttar Pradesh have so far undergone social audit under the MGNREGA in the current financial year, with 9,642 of these audits conducted digitally through the Panchayat Nirnay App, officials said on Thursday.

In the previous financial year, social audits of 56,736 gram panchayats were completed under the rural employment guarantee scheme, according to information shared at the 12th meeting of the governing body of the Social Audit Organisation, chaired by Chief Secretary S P Goyal here.

"Social audit should be made more effective and strengthened. Its quality should be continuously improved," Goyal said, according to a statement issued by his office. He also emphasised that corrective action should be ensured on the basis of findings emerging from social audits.

Goyal directed officials to further strengthen the social audit mechanism and improve its quality, saying its objective was to ensure transparency, accountability and public participation in the implementation of government schemes.

The government is also working to bring schemes of departments other than the Rural Development Department within the ambit of social audit, officials said. Principal Secretary, Rural Development, Saurabh Babu said the initiative would help ensure greater transparency and accountability in implementation of schemes and further strengthen the Social Audit Directorate.

Goyal directed officials to take necessary steps for conducting social audits of schemes implemented by other departments. The meeting also discussed improving the quality of social audits, effective use of digital platforms, bringing more schemes under their ambit and ensuring compliance based on audit findings.

The Social Audit Directorate is currently conducting audits of the MGNREGA and the National Social Assistance Programme (NSAP), while the social audit of the Samagra Shiksha scheme is expected to begin shortly, officials said.

During 2026-27, social audit under the NSAP is under way in 10 districts, while the process for the disability pension scheme is under way in 18 districts, the statement said. The meeting was attended by the Principal Accountant General, Commissioner, Rural Development, and other members of the governing body.