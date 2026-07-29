Rs 296.64 Crore Transferred To 80,375 State-Run Schools In Bengal For Development: CM Suvendu
The Chief Minister said ISKCON would provide "satvik and wholesome food" to students as part of the pilot project in a large part of Kolkata.
By PTI
Published : July 29, 2026 at 6:02 PM IST
Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday said Rs 296.64 crore was transferred through netbanking to 80,375 government, aided and sponsored schools in the state for their development.
He said that as a pilot project, ISKCON would provide midday meals to schools in a large part of Kolkata, while the state government would additionally provide eggs to students through self-help groups (SHGs).
Announcing the disbursal of funds under the composite grant, Adhikari said, "Though the amount, considering the number of schools, is not high, the funds were very necessary for the institutions." "Owing to the previous government's failures over the last three years in policy, its arrogance and neglect, educational institutions have been deprived," the chief minister said.
He said 60 per cent of the composite grant for schools is provided by the Centre, while the remaining 40 per cent is borne by the state government. Adhikari said ISKCON would provide "satvik and wholesome food" to students as part of the pilot project in a large part of Kolkata.
Along with the meals, the state government would provide eggs to students through self-help groups to ensure a protein-rich and balanced diet, he added.
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