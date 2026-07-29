ETV Bharat / state

Rs 296.64 Crore Transferred To 80,375 State-Run Schools In Bengal For Development: CM Suvendu

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday said Rs 296.64 crore was transferred through netbanking to 80,375 government, aided and sponsored schools in the state for their development.

He said that as a pilot project, ISKCON would provide midday meals to schools in a large part of Kolkata, while the state government would additionally provide eggs to students through self-help groups (SHGs).

Announcing the disbursal of funds under the composite grant, Adhikari said, "Though the amount, considering the number of schools, is not high, the funds were very necessary for the institutions." "Owing to the previous government's failures over the last three years in policy, its arrogance and neglect, educational institutions have been deprived," the chief minister said.