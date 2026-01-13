ETV Bharat / state

Over Rs 15,000-Crore Blow: Uttarakhand Unveils Detailed State Post Disaster Report

Dehradun: Uttarakhand incurred losses to the tune of more than Rs 15,000 crore because of natural disasters in 2025. This has been tabulated by the Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority in its Post-Disaster Need Assessment (PDNA) report that has been sent to the Government of India.

The PDNA report is a detailed, area-wise assessment of the causes of disasters, social impacts, losses, damages, rehabilitation and reconstruction as well as the losses and needs in cross-cutting areas. Uttarakhand is the first state in the country to prepare such a detailed report on every aspect of a disaster.

Previously, PDNA reports were prepared for disasters in specific areas of Uttarakhand but this time the USDMA has prepared a state level PDNA report for disasters throughout the year. According to the PDNA report, the losses have been tabulated at Rs 15,103.52 crore.

While the direct damage is to the tune of Rs3,792.38 crore and indirect damage is worth Rs 312.19 crore, Rs 10,998.95 crore is the amount needed for compensation, restoration of infrastructure, better rehabilitation and reconstruction.

The report states that the social economy of the state has borne losses worth Rs 4,966.85 crore. The worst affected areas are housing, education and health have been the most affected by this loss. The health sector alone has seen an economic impact of Rs 2,579.47 crore while the housing sector has seen losses of Rs 2,005.84 crore.