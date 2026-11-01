Over Rs 110 Crore Disbursed As Interim And Final Compensation Among Child Victims Of Sexual Offences In Tamil Nadu
As per a response to an RTI query, the compensation details were compiled across 37 districts from May 2021 to July 2026.
Published : November 1, 2026 at 3:43 PM IST
Madurai: A total of Rs 110.64 crore has been paid as interim and final compensation to child victims of sexual offences registered under the POCSO Act in Tamil Nadu from May 2021 to July 2026.
Based on data requested via the RTI Act by Prabhakar, a lawyer from Chengalpattu district, and provided by the Department of Child Welfare and Special Services, the compensation details were compiled across 37 districts (with Chennai further divided into North and South zones).
Rs 35.70 crore in interim compensation
Between May 7, 2021, and July 7, 2026, a total of Rs. 35,70,57,000 (Rs 35.70 crore) was provided as interim compensation to 5,359 child victims of POCSO-related offences. The reply stated there are no pending cases requiring the disbursement of interim compensation for this period.
The district-wise data shows, Namakkal recorded the highest interim compensation, with a total of Rs 3,21,85,000 distributed among 276 children. Similarly, in Madurai district, Rs 30,35,000 was provided as interim compensation to 52 children.
In other districts, the interim compensation amounts provided are: Rs 1.78 crore in Coimbatore, Rs 1.58 crore in Kanchipuram, Rs 1.40 crore in Dindigul, Rs 1.38 crore in Mayiladuthurai, Rs 1.27 crore in Salem, and Rs 1.42 crore in Chengalpattu. In Chennai, Rs 2.32 crore was provided for the southern zone and Rs. 1.44 crore in the northern zone. Furthermore, Rs 2.30 crore was disbursed in Tiruppur, Rs 2.12 crore in Thiruvallur, and Rs 2.07 crore in Virudhunagar as interim compensation.
Final Compensation of Rs. 74.93 Crore
In addition to interim compensation, the RTI response also includes details regarding the final compensation awarded to child victims in POCSO cases. Accordingly, between May 7, 2021, and July 7, 2026, a total of Rs 74,93,48,000 was provided as final compensation to 2,592 children.
It was reported that only one case remains pending regarding the payment of final compensation, with an amount of Rs. 6 lakh yet to be disbursed. Looking at the data district-wise, Cuddalore recorded the highest final compensation payout, with Rs 5.19 crore which benefited 133 children. This is followed by Dindigul district with Rs 4.04 crore, Coimbatore district with Rs 4.30 crore, Sivaganga district with Rs 3.66 crore and Madurai district with Rs 2.47 crore in final compensation payments.
In Madurai district, the compensation was provided to 94 children. However, the document indicates that there is one outstanding case for which a final compensation of Rs 6 lakh is yet to be paid.
Furthermore, final compensation amounts of Rs 2,55,20,000 in Thanjavur district, Rs 2,30,45,000 in Tiruppur, Rs 3,58,35,000 in Virudhunagar, and Rs 2,12,70,000 in Thiruvallur have been disbursed.
Districts leading in compensation
Namakkal district ranks first in interim compensation, with a total of Rs 3.21 crore while Cuddalore ranks first in final compensation, with a total of Rs 5.19 crore. In Madurai district, Rs 30.35 lakh has been provided as interim compensation, and Rs 2.47 crore as final compensation.
This RTI information reveals that a total exceeding Rs 110 crore comprising both interim and final compensation—has been provided to the affected children across Tamil Nadu.
Special POCSO courts in every district
When contacted via phone regarding the issue, Prabhakar told ETV Bharat "The government must take immediate steps to establish special POCSO courts in all districts across Tamil Nadu where they do not yet exist". He emphasized that in such cases, the law’s mandate for a swift trial must be upheld, and immediate relief and support must be provided to the child victims.
Beyond compensation: Other crucial considerations
In POCSO cases, providing compensation to child victims plays a vital role in ensuring their rehabilitation and future well-being. In this context, it is equally important to ensure that the processes for awarding compensation are efficient, and that child victims have proper access to psychological counseling, medical care, education, and rehabilitation services.
Specifically, it is essential for authorities to ensure that there are no delays in the procedures for finalizing and disbursing compensation, and that the victims receive the necessary relief in a timely manner.
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