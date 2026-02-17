ETV Bharat / state

Over One Lakh Daily Wagers Registered In Jammu And Kashmir

Contractual and daily-wage employees, joined by their families and children, stage a sit-in under the banner of the Employees Joint Action Committee (EJAC) demanding regularization at Sher-e-Kashmir Park in Srinagar ( IANS )

By Amir Tantray

Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir government has revealed that there are over one lakh daily wagers and other workers registered in the union territory and their regularisation will have legal ramifications and financial implications.

In a written reply to questions by several MLAs, the government revealed that a total of 100501 daily wagers and other workers are registered in Jammu and Kashmir and PHE with the Irrigation and Flood Control department having the highest number of 38585 registered daily wagers.

After PHE, the Power Development Department has 13616 registered workers, 12646 are in the Education Department, 8317 in the Forest Department, 6801 in the Public Works Department 4868 in Health and Medical Education, 4776 in Agriculture Department and 10892 workers are registered in other departments.

The region and district wise data provided by the government revealed that there are 40077 workers registered in Jammu region with Jammu district having highest number of workers registered at 13425, followed by 5191 workers in Rajouri, 3856 in Doda district, 3451 in Kathua district and 3210 in Rajouri district. The rest of the workers are registered in other districts of the Jammu region.