Over One Lakh Daily Wagers Registered In Jammu And Kashmir
The Jammu and Kashmir government said that regularisation of the workers will have financial implications and legal ramifications.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : February 17, 2026 at 5:05 PM IST
By Amir Tantray
Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir government has revealed that there are over one lakh daily wagers and other workers registered in the union territory and their regularisation will have legal ramifications and financial implications.
In a written reply to questions by several MLAs, the government revealed that a total of 100501 daily wagers and other workers are registered in Jammu and Kashmir and PHE with the Irrigation and Flood Control department having the highest number of 38585 registered daily wagers.
After PHE, the Power Development Department has 13616 registered workers, 12646 are in the Education Department, 8317 in the Forest Department, 6801 in the Public Works Department 4868 in Health and Medical Education, 4776 in Agriculture Department and 10892 workers are registered in other departments.
The region and district wise data provided by the government revealed that there are 40077 workers registered in Jammu region with Jammu district having highest number of workers registered at 13425, followed by 5191 workers in Rajouri, 3856 in Doda district, 3451 in Kathua district and 3210 in Rajouri district. The rest of the workers are registered in other districts of the Jammu region.
As per the data, there are 57390 workers registered in Kashmir valley which include 11825 workers in Srinagar district followed by 8823 in Anantnag district, 7724 in Baramulla district, 5772 in Budgam district and 5651 in Pulwama district. Other workers are registered in the rest of the five districts of the valley.
These workers include casual labourers, seasonal labourers, daily rated workers, part-time workers, CIC operators, NYC Hamal, drivers in food and Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department, persons engaged on hospital development funds, part-time sweepers and settlement assistants of the Revenue Department.
The opposition parties in Jammu and Kashmir are cornering the Omar Abdullah led NC government with no government having been able to make a final settlement in the region.
The government has constituted a committee in March 2025 to examine the issues pertaining to the regularisation of different categories of workers. The matter involves examination of multiple categories of workers, service rules, legal ramifications and financial implications.
The committee has been given the mandate to examine the matter taking into account the humanitarian, legal and financial perspective and to suggest a comprehensive way forward.
