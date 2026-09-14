ETV Bharat / state

Over 9 Lakh Cases Resolved In Gujarat's 3rd National Lok Adalat This Year

Ahmedabad: The third National Lok Adalat of 2026 in Gujarat has achieved huge success with more than 9 lakh cases resolved across the state on September 12.

Notably, the event not only demonstrated the resolution of cases but also showcased the humane and effective functioning of the Lok Adalat; for instance, under a settlement reached in Mehsana, a person injured in a severe accident was awarded Rs 44.20 lakh in compensation—against a claim of Rs 30 lakh—facilitated via video conferencing.

Organised under the guidance of the National Legal Services Authority and the Gujarat State Legal Services Authority, the Lok Adalat addressed a wide range of cases, including pending motor accident compensation claims, civil suits, cheque bounce disputes, criminal cases punishable only by fines, matrimonial disputes, and industrial disputes.

To ensure that the maximum number of litigants could benefit from the Lok Adalat, Justice Sunita Agarwal, Chief Justice of the Gujarat High Court and Patron-in-Chief of the Gujarat State Legal Services Authority, provided guidance to all District and Taluka Legal Services Authorities across the state.

As per data, a total of 5,30,710 pending cases were placed for resolution. Of these, 4,46,423 cases were settled amicably, with total compensation amounting to approximately Rs 1,277.14 crore. In total, 9,02,333 cases—comprising both pre-litigation and post-litigation matters—were resolved, with compensation or awards totaling Rs 1,379.18 crore.

Resolution of 4.55 Lakh Pre-Litigation Cases

A significant achievement of the Lok Adalat was the resolution of 4,55,910 pre-litigation cases across the state. Compensation or awards totaling Rs 102.04 crore were granted in these cases. Additionally, 3,38,934 e-challan cases were settled, resulting in the recovery of Rs 31.51 crore. Through the Lok Adalat, 5,148 matrimonial disputes pending in courts across the state were also resolved.

459 cases pending for over a decade resolved

Significant success was achieved in resolving long-standing disputes through Lok Adalat and mediation. A total of 459 cases pending in courts across the state—all older than 10 years—were settled by mutual consent, while a total of 5,289 targeted cases were resolved.

Rs 30 lakh claim settled for Rs 44.20 lakh in Mehsana

A notable settlement reached at the National Lok Adalat in Mehsana drew particular attention. This settlement occurred in the case of 'Santoshi Horilal Netam vs. Tata AIG General Insurance Company and Others', heard by a tribunal.