Over 9 Lakh Cases Resolved In Gujarat's 3rd National Lok Adalat This Year
The Lok Adalat held under the guidance of the National Legal Services Authority and the Gujarat State Legal Services Authority, resolved 9,02,333 cases.
Published : September 14, 2026 at 8:52 PM IST
Ahmedabad: The third National Lok Adalat of 2026 in Gujarat has achieved huge success with more than 9 lakh cases resolved across the state on September 12.
Notably, the event not only demonstrated the resolution of cases but also showcased the humane and effective functioning of the Lok Adalat; for instance, under a settlement reached in Mehsana, a person injured in a severe accident was awarded Rs 44.20 lakh in compensation—against a claim of Rs 30 lakh—facilitated via video conferencing.
Organised under the guidance of the National Legal Services Authority and the Gujarat State Legal Services Authority, the Lok Adalat addressed a wide range of cases, including pending motor accident compensation claims, civil suits, cheque bounce disputes, criminal cases punishable only by fines, matrimonial disputes, and industrial disputes.
To ensure that the maximum number of litigants could benefit from the Lok Adalat, Justice Sunita Agarwal, Chief Justice of the Gujarat High Court and Patron-in-Chief of the Gujarat State Legal Services Authority, provided guidance to all District and Taluka Legal Services Authorities across the state.
As per data, a total of 5,30,710 pending cases were placed for resolution. Of these, 4,46,423 cases were settled amicably, with total compensation amounting to approximately Rs 1,277.14 crore. In total, 9,02,333 cases—comprising both pre-litigation and post-litigation matters—were resolved, with compensation or awards totaling Rs 1,379.18 crore.
Resolution of 4.55 Lakh Pre-Litigation Cases
A significant achievement of the Lok Adalat was the resolution of 4,55,910 pre-litigation cases across the state. Compensation or awards totaling Rs 102.04 crore were granted in these cases. Additionally, 3,38,934 e-challan cases were settled, resulting in the recovery of Rs 31.51 crore. Through the Lok Adalat, 5,148 matrimonial disputes pending in courts across the state were also resolved.
459 cases pending for over a decade resolved
Significant success was achieved in resolving long-standing disputes through Lok Adalat and mediation. A total of 459 cases pending in courts across the state—all older than 10 years—were settled by mutual consent, while a total of 5,289 targeted cases were resolved.
Rs 30 lakh claim settled for Rs 44.20 lakh in Mehsana
A notable settlement reached at the National Lok Adalat in Mehsana drew particular attention. This settlement occurred in the case of 'Santoshi Horilal Netam vs. Tata AIG General Insurance Company and Others', heard by a tribunal.
Case details reveal that the claimant had sustained severe injuries in an accident. One of her legs had become incapacitated, and due to being bedridden, she was unable to appear in court in person. As the claimant resided in Chhattisgarh, the settlement proceedings were conducted via video conferencing.
During a video conferencing session, the claimant's identity was verified through an online process. Taking into account the severe injuries, permanent physical disability, and the claimant's difficult circumstances, the insurance company agreed to a settlement amount exceeding the original claim.
Following constructive discussions between Advocate M.K. Pathan (representing the claimant) and Advocate A.P. Satta (representing the insurance company), a settlement of Rs 44.20 lakh was reached.
Notably, while the claimant's original claim was for Rs 30 lakh, the settlement was finalized at Rs 44.20 lakh—meaning the agreement was reached for an amount Rs 14.20 lakh higher than the initial claim. This case is significant not only in terms of the compensation amount but also regarding ensuring access to justice.
Technology was utilized to ensure that the severely injured petitioner, who was unable to travel to the court, faced no difficulty in appearing personally; consequently, the entire process was completed via video conferencing.
H.M. Pawar, Member Secretary of the Gujarat State Legal Services Authority, stated that the primary objective of the Lok Adalat is to provide justice to parties quickly, easily, and at low cost (or free of charge).
“Public trust in the Lok Adalat system in Gujarat is steadily growing, and a large number of cases were resolved through mutual agreement this time as well. In particular, the resolution of long-pending cases, matrimonial disputes, and pre-litigation matters has provided relief to the concerned parties from protracted legal proceedings,” Pawar said.
He further added that the use of technology is facilitating easier access to justice. Citing the example of the motor accident settlement case, Pawar said this serves as an excellent example of the commitment to delivering justice to all.
The growing trend of resolving disputes through Lok Adalats in Gujarat indicates that parties are now moving towards swift and amicable solutions based on mutual consent, rather than getting entangled in protracted legal battles.
With millions of pending cases in courts across India, Lok Adalats provide a parallel channel to resolve disputes quickly while maintaining legal validity.
Read More: