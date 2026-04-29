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600-Gram Giant Bladder Stone Removed From 42 Year Old Patient At Visakhapatnam By AINU Doctors

Team of doctors who removed the stone from the patient's bladder ( ETV Bharat )

Visakhapatnam: Doctors at the Asian Institute of Nephrology and Urology (AINU) here have successfully removed a 600-gram giant bladder stone, nearly the size of a tennis ball, from a 42-year-old man after performing a complex open surgery.

The patient, identified as G. Raju, had been suffering from worsening urinary symptoms over the past few months, including severe lower abdominal pain, difficulty in passing urine and persistent discomfort. Doctors said the condition had significantly affected his physical and mental well-being.

Raju had a history of kidney stone treatment in 2019, but did not anticipate a recurrence in such an extreme form. Upon examination and a CT scan at AINU, doctors обнаружed multiple bladder stones, including one unusually large stone comparable in size to a snooker ball.

Given the size and number of stones, the medical team decided against minimally invasive procedures and opted for open surgery. The procedure was led by Dr G. Ravindra Varma, Managing Director and Senior Consultant Urologist, along with a team of specialists.