ETV Bharat / state

Over Fears Of EVM Tampering, Mamata Banerjee Inspects Strongroom Security Ahead Of Vote Counting

Kolkata: Over fears of EVM tampering, West Bengal Chief Minister and Bhabanipur candidate Mamata Banerjee on Thursday night visited the strongroom at Sakhawat Memorial School in south Kolkata and remained there for hours.

Her gesture came amid allegations of irregularities linked to electronic voting machines and ballot handling. Braving heavy rain, the Trinamool Congress supremo reached the venue on Lord Sinha Road, where the EVMs of the 159-Bhabanipur assembly constituency have been secured. The school is being used as the DC & RC centre for the constituency.

Sources said the Chief Minister arrived shortly before 9 pm. Even by around 10:20 pm, she continued to remain inside the premises, supervising the situation. Such a direct and personal vigil by a sitting Chief Minister and candidate over a strong room is virtually unprecedented in Bengal politics.

Earlier in the evening, Mamata Banerjee had released a video message raising concerns over possible tampering in the strong room and instructed party workers to guard the premises in shifts. However, by nightfall, it was not just party workers, but the CM was seen at the site.