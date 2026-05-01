Over Fears Of EVM Tampering, Mamata Banerjee Inspects Strongroom Security Ahead Of Vote Counting
Braving heavy rain, the Trinamool Congress supremo reached the venue on Lord Sinha Road, where the EVMs of the 159-Bhabanipur assembly constituency have been secured.
Published : May 1, 2026 at 3:28 AM IST|
Updated : May 1, 2026 at 3:35 AM IST
Kolkata: Over fears of EVM tampering, West Bengal Chief Minister and Bhabanipur candidate Mamata Banerjee on Thursday night visited the strongroom at Sakhawat Memorial School in south Kolkata and remained there for hours.
Her gesture came amid allegations of irregularities linked to electronic voting machines and ballot handling. Braving heavy rain, the Trinamool Congress supremo reached the venue on Lord Sinha Road, where the EVMs of the 159-Bhabanipur assembly constituency have been secured. The school is being used as the DC & RC centre for the constituency.
Sources said the Chief Minister arrived shortly before 9 pm. Even by around 10:20 pm, she continued to remain inside the premises, supervising the situation. Such a direct and personal vigil by a sitting Chief Minister and candidate over a strong room is virtually unprecedented in Bengal politics.
Earlier in the evening, Mamata Banerjee had released a video message raising concerns over possible tampering in the strong room and instructed party workers to guard the premises in shifts. However, by nightfall, it was not just party workers, but the CM was seen at the site.
Smt. @MamataOfficial has issued a high-alert to all Trinamool Congress counting agents to be vigilant and be fearless.— All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) April 30, 2026
We have already witnessed @BJP4India and @ECISVEEP's disregard for protocol, opening ballot boxes at the Netaji Indoor Stadium strongroom without the presence… pic.twitter.com/5uluyXeUZi
Visuals from the area showed relentless rain lashing Kolkata, while senior Kolkata Police officers remained deployed with umbrellas under tight security arrangements. Alongside state police personnel, central forces were also stationed in large numbers. A large yellow Election Commission signboard was visible outside the school gate, while media personnel gathered in the rain outside the barricades.
Security around the premises has been intensified. Journalists were also not allowed anywhere near the strong room area, with police pushing media personnel farther back. Iron barricades have been placed well outside the main gate, and the entire zone has effectively been wrapped in a security blanket.
This development has triggered tension outside the school. While Trinamool workers appeared energised by their leader’s presence, BJP leaders and supporters also gathered nearby, creating a charged atmosphere in the locality.
Political observers believe Bhabanipur has become a prestige battle for the Trinamool Congress. Mamata Banerjee’s unusual level of concern and personal involvement over the strong room suggests a heightened political atmosphere.