ETV Bharat / state

81 Lakh Women Dropped From Ladki Bahin Scheme Post e-KYC: Minister; Oppn Claims Irregularities

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis with state Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and (late) Ajit Pawar during a program of 'Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana', in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Oct 07, 2024. ( ANI )

Mumbai: Around 81 lakh registered beneficiaries have been removed from Maharashtra government's flagship Ladki Bahin scheme following a multi-month e-KYC verification drive, Minister Aditi Tatkare said on Monday, even as Opposition parties alleged irregularities in its implementation.

The women and child development minister stressed that the e-KYC process was mandatory to systematically weed out ineligible registrations, income-tax payers, and families of government employees, who are not covered under the scheme.

"When the scheme was launched, 2.63 crore persons had registered to avail its benefits, and of them, 2.47 crore women became beneficiaries and received monthly financial assistance. Once the department started e-KYC to filter out non-eligible beneficiaries, the number started shrinking further," she told reporters.

The Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana, announced by the government on June 28, 2024, aims to ensure women's economic independence. Under the scheme, eligible women aged between 21 and 65 years receive Rs 1,500 per month through Direct Benefit Transfer.

Asked about media reports claiming removal of 93 lakh beneficiaries, Tatkare said, "After the e-KYC drive, the number of beneficiaries had reached 1.67 to 1.7 crore. If you subtract this figure from the number of people who had registered for the scheme at the time of its launch, you get 92 to 93 lakh.

"But in reality, the state disbursed the stipend to 2.47 crore women, and the rest were found to be ineligible right from the start," the minister added. She stated that around 62 lakh women, who had registered for the scheme and received benefits, did not complete the e-KYC process despite repeated extensions.

"Around 16 lakh beneficiaries were found to have annual family income exceeding Rs 2.5 lakh, while 4.42 lakh were declared ineligible because a family member was a government employee," Tatkare said, adding that even some men and government employees had registered for the scheme and received benefits.

She added that the e-KYC process had started in August 2025 and beneficiaries were given six months to complete it, with assistance extended till April to rectify deficiencies. Complaints from women who completed e-KYC but did not receive benefits are also being verified, she said.

The minister further said the government had begun recovering money from government employees around eight to 10 months ago and that the recovered amount was being deposited with the treasury.

The Opposition parties, meanwhile, stepped up their attack against the government, alleging that the scheme, launched months before the 2024 assembly elections, was used as a political inducement.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said the money disbursed to 92 lakh beneficiaries should be recovered from the then chief secretary, finance secretary, women and child development secretary and the entire cabinet. "Their personal property should be seized, and money should be recovered," Raut said while claiming that the scheme will be eventually disbanded.