Over Eight Lakh Devotees Visited Shirdi Sai Samadhi On Christmas, New Year; Donated Rs 23.29 Crore

Shirdi: Over eight lakh devotees visited the Sai Samadhi at Shirdi on Christmas and New Year.

As per records, the devotees donated Rs 23.29 crore to the Sai Samadhi within nine days in December last year. A record Rs 6.02 crore was collected from the donation box on the temple premises.

Apart from this, lakhs of devotees donated 293.91 grams of gold worth Rs 36,38,610 and silver weighing 5,983.970 grams worth Rs 9,49,471 to Saibaba.

Devotees from Haryana also offered a crown worth Rs 80 lakh to the shrine. Besides, devotees who could not come to Shirdi donated Rs 3.22 crore at the donation counter in the Sai Mandir area. Devotees donated Rs 10.18 crore to the shrine online, through debit and credit card, cheque and DD and money order. At least Rs 2.42 crore was donated to the shrine through PRO paid donation passes.

The devotees also bought Laddu prasad worth Rs 2.30 crore at the shrine. Records indicate that devotees from 26 countries donated Rs 16.82 lakh to the shrine. From December 25 to January 2 this year, donations worth Rs 23.29 crore have been collected in the donation box of the Sansthan.