Over Eight Lakh Devotees Visited Shirdi Sai Samadhi On Christmas, New Year; Donated Rs 23.29 Crore
A record Rs 6.02 crore was collected from the donation box on the temple premises.
Published : January 3, 2026 at 10:01 PM IST
Shirdi: Over eight lakh devotees visited the Sai Samadhi at Shirdi on Christmas and New Year.
As per records, the devotees donated Rs 23.29 crore to the Sai Samadhi within nine days in December last year. A record Rs 6.02 crore was collected from the donation box on the temple premises.
Apart from this, lakhs of devotees donated 293.91 grams of gold worth Rs 36,38,610 and silver weighing 5,983.970 grams worth Rs 9,49,471 to Saibaba.
Devotees from Haryana also offered a crown worth Rs 80 lakh to the shrine. Besides, devotees who could not come to Shirdi donated Rs 3.22 crore at the donation counter in the Sai Mandir area. Devotees donated Rs 10.18 crore to the shrine online, through debit and credit card, cheque and DD and money order. At least Rs 2.42 crore was donated to the shrine through PRO paid donation passes.
The devotees also bought Laddu prasad worth Rs 2.30 crore at the shrine. Records indicate that devotees from 26 countries donated Rs 16.82 lakh to the shrine. From December 25 to January 2 this year, donations worth Rs 23.29 crore have been collected in the donation box of the Sansthan.
At a time when Shirdi Sai Samadhi is breaking new records in donations and devotees every year, as per records, the Saibaba Foundation has deposits of more than Rs 3,300 crore along with 540 kg of gold and 7,000 kg of silver and diamonds worth Rs 10 crore.
The bank account of Saibaba Sansthan in February, 1992 had only Rs 3,500 and the budget back then was a paltry Rs 3,200. The annual budget of Saibaba Sansthan has now reached Rs 550 crore.
The Sai Institute, which started in a few thousand rupees, now has crores of rupees. The money is spent on accommodation, food, and darshan queues for Sai devotees. Similarly, Saibaba Sansthan runs schools and colleges for the children of the villagers of Shirdi and Panchkroshi and free treatment for major diseases is provided in the Sansthan's hospital for the poor.
Every year, crores of rupees are spent by the Saibaba Sansthan on facilities like roads and water in Shirdi.
