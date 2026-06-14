Road Accident In Noida Leaves Over A Dozen People Injured
More than a dozen people were injured after a bus met with an accident at Noida Phase-1 police station area.
Published : June 14, 2026 at 4:38 PM IST
Noida: More than a dozen people were injured on Sunday when a speeding passenger bus, which was on its way from Farrukhabad to Delhi, met with an accident in Noida.
The bus lost control and collided with a road divider in the jurisdiction of the Noida Phase-1 police station area, leaving the passengers terrified, who screamed for help. The accident occurred near the Mahamaya Flyover. Due to high speed, the bus overturned, resulting in injuries to on-board passengers.
Noida ADCP Manisha Singh said that the bus, which was enroute from Farrukhabad to Delhi, overturned, causing injuries to the passengers. Singh said that the injured were taken to the hospital for treatment.
“Police arrived at the scene immediately after receiving the report, and all injured persons were immediately taken to the hospital,” said the ADCP.
#WATCH | Noida, UP: Several passengers injured after a bus overturns upon hitting a divider near the Mahamaya Flyover.— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) June 14, 2026
Noida Police personnel are present at the spot. Further details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/XFdhN4dYVs
Singh said that the traffic, which was briefly disrupted, has been restored. According to police, traffic on the route was affected for a while due to the accident, and additional personnel were deployed at the site to restore the vehicular movement.
The police personnel were on the job to remove the remains of the damaged bus from the road. After the accident, local police and rescue teams rushed to the scene and removed the injured passengers from inside the bus. The wounded people were later admitted to nearby hospitals for treatment.
According to officials, all the injured received timely medical attention, and were undergoing treatment.
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