ETV Bharat / state

Road Accident In Noida Leaves Over A Dozen People Injured

Over a dozen people injured as a bus meets with an accident in Noida. ( ETV Bharat )

Noida: More than a dozen people were injured on Sunday when a speeding passenger bus, which was on its way from Farrukhabad to Delhi, met with an accident in Noida.

The bus lost control and collided with a road divider in the jurisdiction of the Noida Phase-1 police station area, leaving the passengers terrified, who screamed for help. The accident occurred near the Mahamaya Flyover. Due to high speed, the bus overturned, resulting in injuries to on-board passengers.

Noida ADCP Manisha Singh said that the bus, which was enroute from Farrukhabad to Delhi, overturned, causing injuries to the passengers. Singh said that the injured were taken to the hospital for treatment.

“Police arrived at the scene immediately after receiving the report, and all injured persons were immediately taken to the hospital,” said the ADCP.