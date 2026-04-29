ETV Bharat / state

Over 95% Students Clear Telangana Class 10 Board Exams

Hyderabad: Telangana Board of Secondary Education (BSE) on Wednesday announced the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Class 10 results, recording an overall pass percentage of 95.15, officials said. The results were released by Education Secretary Yogita Rana and School Education Department Director Naveen Nicholas in the presence of Government Advisor K. Kesava Rao.

Girls outperformed boys with a pass percentage of 96.26, while boys recorded 94.07 per cent. As many as 5,731 schools achieved a 100 per cent pass rate, while six schools reported zero pass percentage.

Among districts, Mulugu recorded the highest pass percentage at 99.30, whereas Hyderabad district reported the lowest at 89.23 per cent. Social welfare gurukuls registered an impressive 99.10 per cent pass rate. In terms of medium-wise performance, English medium students recorded a pass percentage of 95.86, followed by Telugu medium at 89.14 per cent and Urdu medium at 86.71 per cent.

Category-wise, model schools recorded 97.83 per cent pass rate, KGBV schools 98 per cent, private schools 95.81 per cent, ZP schools 93.53 per cent and government schools 86.18 per cent. A total of 2,065 ZP schools recorded 100 per cent results. All six schools with zero pass percentage were private institutions.