Over 900 Thefts, Rapes, Kidnappings Daily On An Average: Bihar Reports Over 3 Lakh Crime Cases In 2025
The figures were revealed by DGP Vinay Kumar during the year-end presser in Patna where he claimed that Naxalism was almost eradicated from the state.
Published : December 22, 2025 at 6:45 PM IST
Patna: Bihar reported an overwhelming over 900 arrests in serious crimes like robbery, theft, rape, and kidnapping daily on an average during 2025, the state's top cop said on Monday.
Addressing the year-end presser in capital Patna, Bihar DGP Vinay Kumar presented the annual report card of the Police Department before the media.
Flanked by Additional Chief Secretary Arvind Chaudhary, the DGP stated that the Bihar Police had achieved “considerable success” in controlling crime in 2025, with a “significant decrease in serious crimes such as robbery and murder”. The Bihar Police is continuously strengthening law and order, and the people of the state feel much safer, he said. Still, the state reported a whopping 3,35,116 people arrests in connection with serious crimes such as robbery, theft, rape, and kidnapping as per the DGP.
सूचना एव जन-संपर्क विभाग के संवाद कक्ष में गृह विभाग के अपर मुख्य सचिव श्री अरविंद कुमार चौधरी ने विभाग से संबंधित विस्तृत जानकारी मीडियाकर्मियों के साथ साझा किया।— IPRD Bihar (@IPRDBihar) December 22, 2025
इस अवसर पर उन्होंने कहा कि राज्य में पारदर्शी और उत्तरदायी प्रशासन के माध्यम से विधि-व्यवस्था सुदृढ़ कर कानून का… pic.twitter.com/sunicYY1og
7.72% Reduction In Murder Cases
The Bihar DGP stated that from January, 2025 as on date, there had been a 7.72 percent reduction in murder cases, a 24.87 percent reduction in robbery cases, and a 17.97 percent reduction in riot cases in the state as compared to last year.
"This reduction has been achieved through the strategies formulated under the Bihar Police's crime control initiatives. In 2025," he said.
Property Acquired Through Crime Seized
The DGP stated that the Bihar Police had taken strong action against properties acquired through criminal proceeds. In 2025, action was taken to seize the properties of 70 criminals, he said, adding the cases were pending in court. In addition, 1419 criminals have been identified for property seizure, added the DGP.
"...This has proven to be a major step in weakening the criminal networks and their financial resources," the DGP said.
Liquor Ban Enforcement
Vinay Kumar also stated that the police had achieved significant success in enforcing the liquor ban in Bihar, a dry state in the country. The DGP said that police seized 16.79 lakh liters of country liquor and 16.5 lakh liters of foreign liquor during 2025. A total of 6854 accused were arrested, including 1308 for communal violence, 524 for attacks on police, 58 for mob violence, and 64 for celebratory firing, he said.
‘Naxalism Almost Eradicated From Bihar’
Bihar DGP Vinay Kumar said that Naxalism has been almost completely eradicated from Bihar. We are striving to provide good policing to the people of Bihar, and our target is to resolve serious cases within 24 to 36 hours. He informed that next year, the Bihar Police will purchase 2000 scooters, which will be used by female police officers for patrolling near colleges and schools. This will help in curbing harassment of women.
Read More: