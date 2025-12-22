ETV Bharat / state

Over 900 Thefts, Rapes, Kidnappings Daily On An Average: Bihar Reports Over 3 Lakh Crime Cases In 2025

Bihar DGP Vinay Kumar(R) along with other officers during the year-end press conference in Patna on Monday, Dec 22, 2025 ( ETV Bharat )

Patna: Bihar reported an overwhelming over 900 arrests in serious crimes like robbery, theft, rape, and kidnapping daily on an average during 2025, the state's top cop said on Monday.

Addressing the year-end presser in capital Patna, Bihar DGP Vinay Kumar presented the annual report card of the Police Department before the media.

Flanked by Additional Chief Secretary Arvind Chaudhary, the DGP stated that the Bihar Police had achieved “considerable success” in controlling crime in 2025, with a “significant decrease in serious crimes such as robbery and murder”. The Bihar Police is continuously strengthening law and order, and the people of the state feel much safer, he said. Still, the state reported a whopping 3,35,116 people arrests in connection with serious crimes such as robbery, theft, rape, and kidnapping as per the DGP.

7.72% Reduction In Murder Cases

The Bihar DGP stated that from January, 2025 as on date, there had been a 7.72 percent reduction in murder cases, a 24.87 percent reduction in robbery cases, and a 17.97 percent reduction in riot cases in the state as compared to last year.

"This reduction has been achieved through the strategies formulated under the Bihar Police's crime control initiatives. In 2025," he said.