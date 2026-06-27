ETV Bharat / state

Over 90% Of Commercial Establishnments Lack Fire NOC In Panipat; Govt Plans Sealing

Panipat: Days after multiple fire incidents nationwide, the administration in Haryana’s Panipat district has issued a high alert and launched a massive fire safety audit of coaching centres, hotels, and other commercial establishments.

Officials said the recent tragedies in Delhi and Lucknow come as a wake-up call for all, and they have launched a thorough inspection of commercial establishments for fire safety measures across the district. They also warned that safety standards must not be compromised.

According to preliminary inspections, a major gap in safety compliance was found as about 90 per cent of establishments, including coaching centres and hotels, lack a Fire Department No Objection Certificate (NOC). “Even where certificates exist, firefighting equipment was often outdated or non-functional,” said officials.

A view of a street in Panipat, Haryana (ETV Bharat)

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini had also directed the constitution of special committees chaired by the Joint Commissioner for urban areas and the respective SDMs for rural areas.