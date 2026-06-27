Over 90% Of Commercial Establishnments Lack Fire NOC In Panipat; Govt Plans Sealing
Panipat authorities conduct fire safety inspections in coaching centres, hotels and hospitals, finding 90% of them lacking fire certificates, reports Rajesh Bhayana
Published : June 27, 2026 at 4:00 PM IST
Panipat: Days after multiple fire incidents nationwide, the administration in Haryana’s Panipat district has issued a high alert and launched a massive fire safety audit of coaching centres, hotels, and other commercial establishments.
Officials said the recent tragedies in Delhi and Lucknow come as a wake-up call for all, and they have launched a thorough inspection of commercial establishments for fire safety measures across the district. They also warned that safety standards must not be compromised.
According to preliminary inspections, a major gap in safety compliance was found as about 90 per cent of establishments, including coaching centres and hotels, lack a Fire Department No Objection Certificate (NOC). “Even where certificates exist, firefighting equipment was often outdated or non-functional,” said officials.
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini had also directed the constitution of special committees chaired by the Joint Commissioner for urban areas and the respective SDMs for rural areas.
“These teams are inspecting all establishments. Action will be taken in accordance with the rules wherever violations of regulations or negligence regarding safety standards are found,” said Deputy Commissioner Harish Kumar Vashishth.
District Fire Officer Gurmel Singh claimed that 18 coaching centres are under scrutiny in the district, with most of them lacking a Fire Department NOC. “Many coaching centres operate in narrow lanes and congested areas, where evacuating people safely in the event of a fire could prove to be a major challenge,” he said.
Singh also highlighted the fire risk from large flex boards placed near electrical wiring, which could accelerate fires.
He further said that notices had been issued to 61 hotels and about 20 hospitals after they were found to be non-compliant with safety guidelines.
“We found them missing fire-fighting systems and trained staff. The administration has mandated regular staff training and mock drills every 15 days or at least monthly to minimise casualties and damage,” Singh said.
Singh added that continued violations could lead to sealing of establishments after a third notice is issued. “Our message is clear: safety will not be compromised, and strict action will prevent future tragedies,” he said.
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