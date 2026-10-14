ETV Bharat / state

Over 90 Percent Consumers Get Exemption From 20 Percent Additional Power Tariff In Jammu Kashmir

Srinagar: Close on the heels of 7 percent hike in power tariff, Jammu and Kashmir will not be levying an additional surcharge of 20 percent tariff for energy consumed during peak hours, as 90 percent of domestic consumers fall outside the slab of the additional tariff, officials said.

The Joint Electricity Regulatory Commission (JERC) introduced Time of Day Tariff (ToD) for all categories of consumers, excluding those in the agriculture sector, with a sanctioned usage exceeding 10 kilowatts, "subject to availability of compatible metering and billing infrastructure" from September 1.

However, a senior official in the Power Development Department said that the Union Territory has less than 10 percent of the population whose energy usage exceeds 10 KW, making the majority of consumers ineligible for the ToD.

The new tariff system known as Time of Day (ToD) was introduced by the Union Power Ministry through an amendment in the Electricity (Rights of Consumers) Rules, 2020. The new power pricing charges varied rates based on the time of day, with a 20 percent higher tariff in addition to existing energy charges during peak demand hours and a rebate during day hours.

The ToD tariff for commercial and industrial consumers with maximum demand of more than 10 KW has been effective from 1 April, 2024.

However, it has been learnt that even the eligible consumers falling in commercial and domestic categories for the ToD tariff are not charged the 20 percent surcharge due to a lack of adequate infrastructure.

One requisite for ToD is universal smart metering of consumers to remotely record energy consumption between peak and lean periods.

"It may be technically not feasible to record the readings manually. It can result in uneven applicability of the ToD tariff and hence requires a smart metering system connecting to data centres," said a senior engineer, who is part of the reforms programme in the power department.

Jammu and Kashmir has a total of 25 lakh consumers, with almost half of them yet to be metered, while some still connected to old meters.

A former technical secretary and engineer Bashir Ahmad Dar said that ToD requires small meters that transmit energy consumption to their data centre every half an hour.