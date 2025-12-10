ETV Bharat / state

Over 90 Maoists Allege Human Rights Violation Inside Patna's Beur Jail, Go On Daylong Fast

Patna: On World Human Rights Day, top Naxal leaders lodged at the Aadarsh Central Jail, Beur (popularly called Beur Central Jail) in Patna, embarked on a daylong fast alleging gross violation of human rights inside the biggest and most modern prison of Bihar, which is also considered a ‘model’ one.

They have also written a letter to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Patna High Court chief justice, and Bihar Human Rights Commission (BHRC) chairman about various irregularities inside the jail, which have allegedly jeopardised the life, as well as physical and mental well-being of the inmates.

According to them, the type of human rights violation includes beatings and torture, corruption, lack of food and medical facilities, poor arrangements to meet relatives, dysfunctional toilets, overflowing drains, and the presence of an illegal ‘lathi party’ or a stick-wielding force, of which convicts of heinous crimes are members and function at the behest of prison authorities.

Incidentally, the theme of World Human Rights Day this year is “Our Everyday Essentials”. India signed the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) in 1948 and enacted the Protection of Human Rights Act in 1993. The National Human Rights Commission and state human rights commissions have been established under it.

The letter, written by Communist Party of India (Maoist) central committee member and ideologue Vijay Kumar Arya and 90 others incarcerated at the Beur Jail on December 7, pointed out that it houses more than double the inmates against its capacity of 2360. They asserted that the government provides several facilities and rights to the prisoners, but the prison authorities were not allowing them to suit their interests.

A copy of the missive, which is with ETV Bharat, reads, “The inmates are abused, severely thrashed, and threatened either without any reason or over simple mistakes. The prison officials say beating is medicine. Those who protest against irregularities or demand their rights are either put in dark cells where no light or fresh air is available, or are transferred to other jails. Actually, the Beur jail is not a correctional centre. It is a torture home.”

“A former jail superintendent Vidhu Kumar formed a ‘lathi party’ of convicts of heinous crimes and infamous for their barbarism to beat and suppress inmates, as well as loot their belongings. He has gone away, but the ‘lathi party’ still exists and thrashes the inmates and undertrials,” it adds.

The letter written by Vijay and others stressed that the convicts are paid money for work inside the jail, but it is less than the minimum wages fixed by the government (Rs 428 to Rs 660 for unskilled, semi-skilled, skilled, and highly skilled workers).

“The convicts have to run from pillar to post for months and years to get their Aadhaar cards made and open bank accounts, and have to bribe prison officials. Yet they do not get money when needed. To top it, the officials take their cut from the money earned by them. One prisoner was to get Rs 10,000, but the officials took Rs 1,500 from it as their commission,” the letter reveals.

According to the letter, the inmates are never provided breakfast, food and other nutritional products like fruits, milk, eggs, paneer and chicken as per the diet chart provided by the Bihar government. “Everything is sacrificed at the altar of corruption,” it adds.

“The toilets are in dilapidated condition, never cleaned, and stink. There are no taps, water, or jugs in most of them. Going there is a punishment in itself. The condition of the bathrooms is also similar. Their taps are either broken or non-functional. The inmates take a bath when the overhead water tank overflows and water falls,” it points out.

Narrating the situation of drains, the letter written in Hindi asserts that they have turned into hell and overflow, spreading human excreta and foul smell due to which it becomes difficult for the inmates to even breathe properly.

“They are never regularly cleaned because the philosophy of officials is that the inmates are criminals and there is no need for hygiene for them. Filth and foul smell are a method to check crime,” the letter reads.

The common people, especially those hailing from the rural areas, face insurmountable difficulty in meeting their relatives lodged in jail due to the faults in the online registration system, and delayed OTP (One Time Password) to avail the service. They have to give Rs 100 to Rs 200 to the prison officials to meet them.

The separation glass in the visitor’s room has not been cleaned for years, due to which it is very difficult to see either way. The phone receivers to allow proper interaction between prisoners and their relatives also do not work.

“People fall ill in the overcrowded and unhygienic conditions in the jail, but the hospital inside is just for show, and functions only on paper. The doctors and guards are either irresponsible or never come on time. Those who fall ill are never sent to better hospitals like the Patna Medical College and Hospital, All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences on time, due to which some of the prisoners die. The inmates, who suffer from diabetes, are never given food as needed,” Vijay and others wrote.