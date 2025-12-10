Over 90 Maoists Allege Human Rights Violation Inside Patna's Beur Jail, Go On Daylong Fast
Jail superintendent, Neeraj Kumar, however, said there are 4,277 inmates housed at the jail and there is no hunger strike or fast going on inside.
By Dev Raj
Published : December 10, 2025 at 5:06 PM IST
Patna: On World Human Rights Day, top Naxal leaders lodged at the Aadarsh Central Jail, Beur (popularly called Beur Central Jail) in Patna, embarked on a daylong fast alleging gross violation of human rights inside the biggest and most modern prison of Bihar, which is also considered a ‘model’ one.
They have also written a letter to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Patna High Court chief justice, and Bihar Human Rights Commission (BHRC) chairman about various irregularities inside the jail, which have allegedly jeopardised the life, as well as physical and mental well-being of the inmates.
According to them, the type of human rights violation includes beatings and torture, corruption, lack of food and medical facilities, poor arrangements to meet relatives, dysfunctional toilets, overflowing drains, and the presence of an illegal ‘lathi party’ or a stick-wielding force, of which convicts of heinous crimes are members and function at the behest of prison authorities.
Incidentally, the theme of World Human Rights Day this year is “Our Everyday Essentials”. India signed the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) in 1948 and enacted the Protection of Human Rights Act in 1993. The National Human Rights Commission and state human rights commissions have been established under it.
The letter, written by Communist Party of India (Maoist) central committee member and ideologue Vijay Kumar Arya and 90 others incarcerated at the Beur Jail on December 7, pointed out that it houses more than double the inmates against its capacity of 2360. They asserted that the government provides several facilities and rights to the prisoners, but the prison authorities were not allowing them to suit their interests.
A copy of the missive, which is with ETV Bharat, reads, “The inmates are abused, severely thrashed, and threatened either without any reason or over simple mistakes. The prison officials say beating is medicine. Those who protest against irregularities or demand their rights are either put in dark cells where no light or fresh air is available, or are transferred to other jails. Actually, the Beur jail is not a correctional centre. It is a torture home.”
“A former jail superintendent Vidhu Kumar formed a ‘lathi party’ of convicts of heinous crimes and infamous for their barbarism to beat and suppress inmates, as well as loot their belongings. He has gone away, but the ‘lathi party’ still exists and thrashes the inmates and undertrials,” it adds.
The letter written by Vijay and others stressed that the convicts are paid money for work inside the jail, but it is less than the minimum wages fixed by the government (Rs 428 to Rs 660 for unskilled, semi-skilled, skilled, and highly skilled workers).
“The convicts have to run from pillar to post for months and years to get their Aadhaar cards made and open bank accounts, and have to bribe prison officials. Yet they do not get money when needed. To top it, the officials take their cut from the money earned by them. One prisoner was to get Rs 10,000, but the officials took Rs 1,500 from it as their commission,” the letter reveals.
According to the letter, the inmates are never provided breakfast, food and other nutritional products like fruits, milk, eggs, paneer and chicken as per the diet chart provided by the Bihar government. “Everything is sacrificed at the altar of corruption,” it adds.
“The toilets are in dilapidated condition, never cleaned, and stink. There are no taps, water, or jugs in most of them. Going there is a punishment in itself. The condition of the bathrooms is also similar. Their taps are either broken or non-functional. The inmates take a bath when the overhead water tank overflows and water falls,” it points out.
Narrating the situation of drains, the letter written in Hindi asserts that they have turned into hell and overflow, spreading human excreta and foul smell due to which it becomes difficult for the inmates to even breathe properly.
“They are never regularly cleaned because the philosophy of officials is that the inmates are criminals and there is no need for hygiene for them. Filth and foul smell are a method to check crime,” the letter reads.
The common people, especially those hailing from the rural areas, face insurmountable difficulty in meeting their relatives lodged in jail due to the faults in the online registration system, and delayed OTP (One Time Password) to avail the service. They have to give Rs 100 to Rs 200 to the prison officials to meet them.
The separation glass in the visitor’s room has not been cleaned for years, due to which it is very difficult to see either way. The phone receivers to allow proper interaction between prisoners and their relatives also do not work.
“People fall ill in the overcrowded and unhygienic conditions in the jail, but the hospital inside is just for show, and functions only on paper. The doctors and guards are either irresponsible or never come on time. Those who fall ill are never sent to better hospitals like the Patna Medical College and Hospital, All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences on time, due to which some of the prisoners die. The inmates, who suffer from diabetes, are never given food as needed,” Vijay and others wrote.
The 11-page letter also pointed out that the canteen inside the jail sells items at double the MRP (Maximum Retail Price) to the inmates, who are forced to pay for them. However, their relatives who come to meet them are allowed to give a maximum of only Rs 500, which gets over in no time. The food items brought by them are also not allowed, as per the whims and fancies of the prison officials.
The letter threw light on a large number of people who have completed their jail term, but are still stuck in jails due to a lack of legal facilities for them. Similarly, those who face cases in more than one district or state are never produced there, nor do the advocates entrusted to them by the government take an interest in them.
“When the inmates demand their rights, they are blamed for indulging in politics and conspiracy. They are harassed. Is it a crime to raise our voice against corruption and irregularities, or to demand basic necessities?” asked Vijay and other inmates.
Now, they want quick redressal of their grievances so that the jail inmates can live with dignity and peace. They had also written to the Beur jail superintendent to inform him about their daylong fast and the reasons for it.
When asked about the fast and problems by ETV Bharat, the concerned jail superintendent, Neeraj Kumar, asserted that there were no problems at the facility. “There are 4,277 inmates housed here. There is no hunger strike or fast going on inside the jail premises. I have not received any letter written by the incarcerated Maoists, nor has anything come to us through the official channels. They (the Maoists) have also partaken of their food normally,” Neeraj said.
The Beur jail superintendent added that the Maoists were well-known for their anti-approach against everything. Meanwhile, asked about the issue, Bihar prisons inspector general Pranav Kumar told ETV Bharat that he will check into it.
Incidentally, 40 Maoist leaders lodged at the Beur central jail had written a similar letter to the Bihar governor, Patna high court chief justice, chief minister, and senior bureaucrats in September 2024 about their plights and the alleged harassment by the then jail superintendent Vidhu Kumar.
The Economic Offences Unit (EOU) of the Bihar Police conducted raids at the premises of Vidhu in January this year after registering a case of disproportionate assets against him. He was later suspended.
Who is Vijay Kumar Arya?
Vijay Kumar Arya, 64, alias Jaspal alias Amar is a top Naxal ideologue currently lodged in the Beur central jail in Patna. A postgraduate in Economics from Magadh University, Arya is a native of Karma village under Konch police station area in Gaya district.
He worked for some time as an assistant professor before being attracted towards the Left-Wing Extremism (LWE). He joined the Maoist Communist Centre of India (MCCI) and went underground. He joined the CPI(Maoist) – the umbrella organisation of various Naxal groups in 2004.
Rising rapidly through the ranks, he became the chairman of the CPI(Maoist) all-India subcommittee of mass organisation, also known as Sucomo. He was active in Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh and the undivided Andhra Pradesh.
Arya was first arrested from a village under Barsoi block in Katihar district along with two other CPI(Maoist) central committee members – Jhantu Mukherjee and Varanasi Subramanyam – in 2011.
Arya was released on bail in 2021 and went underground, allegedly to work for the Naxal organisation. He was arrested again from Samahuta village in Rohtas district in 2022. He is currently facing at least 14 cases about various incidents of violence and subversive activities in Bihar, apart from a few others in Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and Andhra Pradesh.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) also registered a case against Arya and other senior Naxal leaders in 2021, and has charged him with motivating former cadres and working as a channel between the operatives and other stakeholders of the banned CPI(Maoist) in Bihar and Jharkhand.
