Over 90 Lakh Voters Deleted In West Bengal As EC Releases Final Supplementary List
Election Commission deleted over 90 lakh names from Bengal's voter list during the revision; Mamata Banerjee alleges targeted removals of specific communities, reports Papri Chatterjee.
Published : April 7, 2026 at 2:45 PM IST
Kolkata: The Election Commission (EC) has released the 12th and final supplementary list, revealing that over 90 lakh (9,083,345) names have been deleted from West Bengal’s electoral rolls, raising concerns over the reduction of the state’s voter base.
On Monday night, the Commission published the complete list of voters who had earlier been placed in the "adjudication" category. For the first time, the report provides district-wise data identifying voters as eligible or ineligible.
Over 60 Lakh Voters Under Scrutiny, Majority Cases Resolved
According to earlier data, 6,006,675 voters were placed under adjudication and their details were scrutinised. Of these, 3,268,119 names have been retained as valid or newly included in the voter list, while 2,716,393 names have been declared ineligible and removed from the rolls.
The Commission stated that 59,84,512 cases (around 99.6 per cent) have been resolved so far, while 22,163 cases remain pending, which are expected to be updated shortly. Officials said the revision exercise was conducted in a phased and transparent manner, with each name verified individually.
As per Supreme Court directions, those marked ineligible can still appeal before a judicial tribunal for reconsideration.
Total Deletions Cross 90 Lakh After SIR Exercise
After the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, the number of deletions increased. On February 28, prior to the latest update, 6,366,952 names had been removed. Following the new update, the total number of deleted names is now 9,083,345. This represents a significant revision of the state’s voter list.
The total number of registered voters reportedly declined from about 7.66 crore to just over 7.04 crore during this revision process. Officials noted that the final numbers may change slightly after all procedural requirements, such as e-signatures, are completed.
District-Wise Data: Murshidabad Tops List of Deletions
The Commission’s report shows:
- Murshidabad recorded the highest number of deletions, with around 4.55 lakh voters marked as ineligible.
- North 24 Parganas: 3.25 lakh names removed
- Malda: 2.39 lakh deletions
- South 24 Parganas: 2.22 lakh removed
- Nadia: 2.08 lakh deletions
- North Dinajpur: 1.76 lakh names removed
- Hooghly: 1.20 lakh deletions
- Birbhum: 82,000 marked ineligible
- West Bardhaman: 74,000 names removed
Officials maintained that all decisions were taken after due verification under established procedures.
Voter List Frozen Ahead Of Assembly Elections
With the publication of the final supplementary list, the electoral roll has now been frozen for the first phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections after midnight on April 6.
Polling for the 294-member Assembly will be held in two phases:
- April 23: 152 seats
- April 29: 142 seats
The voter list for the second phase will be frozen on April 9. Officials clarified that no further inclusion will be allowed, unless directed by competent authorities or the Supreme Court, which is scheduled to hear the matter on April 13.
Political Row Erupts Over Deletions
Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee alleged that names of people belonging to specific communities were selectively removed from the voter list after the SIR exercise. Addressing a rally in Nadia, she claimed that following her intervention in the Supreme Court, around 32 lakh names were restored from the adjudication list.
She further alleged that certain communities were being targeted, while assuring that her party would support those whose names were excluded.
Overall, the EC described the exercise as transparent and rule-based, but the large-scale deletions have triggered both administrative scrutiny and political debate ahead of the crucial Assembly elections.
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