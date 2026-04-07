ETV Bharat / state

Over 90 Lakh Voters Deleted In West Bengal As EC Releases Final Supplementary List

Kolkata: The Election Commission (EC) has released the 12th and final supplementary list, revealing that over 90 lakh (9,083,345) names have been deleted from West Bengal’s electoral rolls, raising concerns over the reduction of the state’s voter base.

On Monday night, the Commission published the complete list of voters who had earlier been placed in the "adjudication" category. For the first time, the report provides district-wise data identifying voters as eligible or ineligible.

Over 60 Lakh Voters Under Scrutiny, Majority Cases Resolved

According to earlier data, 6,006,675 voters were placed under adjudication and their details were scrutinised. Of these, 3,268,119 names have been retained as valid or newly included in the voter list, while 2,716,393 names have been declared ineligible and removed from the rolls.

The Commission stated that 59,84,512 cases (around 99.6 per cent) have been resolved so far, while 22,163 cases remain pending, which are expected to be updated shortly. Officials said the revision exercise was conducted in a phased and transparent manner, with each name verified individually.

As per Supreme Court directions, those marked ineligible can still appeal before a judicial tribunal for reconsideration.

Total Deletions Cross 90 Lakh After SIR Exercise

After the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, the number of deletions increased. On February 28, prior to the latest update, 6,366,952 names had been removed. Following the new update, the total number of deleted names is now 9,083,345. This represents a significant revision of the state’s voter list.

The total number of registered voters reportedly declined from about 7.66 crore to just over 7.04 crore during this revision process. Officials noted that the final numbers may change slightly after all procedural requirements, such as e-signatures, are completed.

District-Wise Data: Murshidabad Tops List of Deletions