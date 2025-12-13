ETV Bharat / state

Over 88% Electors Covered In Assam's Special Revision: ECI

New Delhi: The ongoing Special Revision of the electoral rolls in Assam has covered over 88% electors, the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) said on Saturday.

The exercise — being conducted in the poll-bound Assam in accordance with the directive of the Election Commission of India (ECI) as stipulated under Section 21 of the Representation of the People's Act, 1950 — commenced on November 22, with Booth Level Officers (BLOs) engaged in a house-to-house verification of the electors across the state, which will continue till December 20.

According to the CEO's office, the revision has gained momentum across the state. "The house-to-house verification is in progress across the state. The BLOs are visiting house to house to update and verify electoral details," it said.

The poll body said 88.45% of the total electors have been covered till December 11. The total number of electors in Assam is over 2.52 crore. Out of these, 2.22 crore electors in 53.38 lakh households were covered during the house-to-house verification, as per the poll panel.

The Special Revision aims to create an updated electoral roll by ensuring the inclusion of every eligible citizen while removing all ineligible names, it said, calling upon the electors to continue their cooperation in making accurate and error-free electoral rolls. Sources in the ECI told ETV Bharat that the revision is proceeding smoothly and no issue has cropped up so far.