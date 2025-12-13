Over 88% Electors Covered In Assam's Special Revision: ECI
Of the 2.52 crore electors in the state, 2.22 crore in 53.38 lakh households were covered during the house-to-house verification, as per the poll panel.
New Delhi: The ongoing Special Revision of the electoral rolls in Assam has covered over 88% electors, the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) said on Saturday.
The exercise — being conducted in the poll-bound Assam in accordance with the directive of the Election Commission of India (ECI) as stipulated under Section 21 of the Representation of the People's Act, 1950 — commenced on November 22, with Booth Level Officers (BLOs) engaged in a house-to-house verification of the electors across the state, which will continue till December 20.
According to the CEO's office, the revision has gained momentum across the state. "The house-to-house verification is in progress across the state. The BLOs are visiting house to house to update and verify electoral details," it said.
The poll body said 88.45% of the total electors have been covered till December 11. The total number of electors in Assam is over 2.52 crore. Out of these, 2.22 crore electors in 53.38 lakh households were covered during the house-to-house verification, as per the poll panel.
The Special Revision aims to create an updated electoral roll by ensuring the inclusion of every eligible citizen while removing all ineligible names, it said, calling upon the electors to continue their cooperation in making accurate and error-free electoral rolls. Sources in the ECI told ETV Bharat that the revision is proceeding smoothly and no issue has cropped up so far.
It may be mentioned that in an effort to enhance the services offered to voters and to address any concerns they may have during the ongoing Special Revision, the poll panel has disclosed the details of the BLOs involved in the process. It has provided detailed information on all BLOs across the 126 assembly constituencies across the state, along with the publication of the previous electoral roll for electors' convenience.
In a social media post, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote that this will help ensure clean, updated and accurate electoral rolls for all eligible citizens. Assam will extend full cooperation to the EC to complete the revision in a transparent and time-bound manner, he added.
The draft electoral roll will be published on December 27. The timeframe for filing claims and objections will commence on December 27 and will continue until January 22. The disposal of claims should be done by February 2, followed by the final publication of electoral rolls on February 10.
The Assembly elections in Assam are scheduled to be held early next year. While the ruling BJP has exuded confidence in retaining power, the Congress, being out of power for a decade, is hopeful of ousting the ruling dispensation.
