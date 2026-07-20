ETV Bharat / state

Over 82,000 Families Seek Support For Daughters' Marriage Under UP Govt Scheme

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government’s scheme providing financial support for the marriage of daughters from economically weaker OBC families has received over 82,000 applications in the current financial year, an official statement said on Sunday. Of the applicants, 14,717 eligible girls have already benefited from the Shadi Anudan Yojana in 2026-27, it said.

Director, Backward Class Welfare, Umesh Pratap Singh said, "The Shadi Anudan Yojana is proving to be a major relief for needy families belonging to the Other Backward Classes (OBCs).

The scheme is providing significant support for the marriage of daughters from poor families, and the state government is working with full commitment for the upliftment and development of the backward classes."