Over 82,000 Families Seek Support For Daughters' Marriage Under UP Govt Scheme
The state government has set a target of covering 1, 05,000 eligible applicants under the scheme this year, officials said.
By PTI
Published : July 20, 2026 at 8:41 AM IST
Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government’s scheme providing financial support for the marriage of daughters from economically weaker OBC families has received over 82,000 applications in the current financial year, an official statement said on Sunday. Of the applicants, 14,717 eligible girls have already benefited from the Shadi Anudan Yojana in 2026-27, it said.
Director, Backward Class Welfare, Umesh Pratap Singh said, "The Shadi Anudan Yojana is proving to be a major relief for needy families belonging to the Other Backward Classes (OBCs).
The scheme is providing significant support for the marriage of daughters from poor families, and the state government is working with full commitment for the upliftment and development of the backward classes."
Every eligible family is provided financial assistance of Rs 20,000 for the marriage of a girl under the scheme, and Rs 29.43 crore has been transferred directly into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries. The state government has set a target of covering 1, 05,000 eligible applicants under the scheme this year, officials said.
The benefit of the scheme is available only to families with an annual income of up to Rs 1 lakh. In addition, at the time of marriage, the minimum age of the girl should be 18 years and the minimum age of the boy should be 21 years. In the application process, priority is given to Divyang, widowed, families affected by natural disasters, and landless families, officials added.
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