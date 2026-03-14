ETV Bharat / state

Over 6,000 Kg Of Meth Worth Rs 36,000 Crore Destroyed In Andamans

Sri Vijaya Puram: The Andaman and Nicobar Police have destroyed more than 6,000 kg of methamphetamine worth around Rs 36,000 crore in a phased operation spread over nine months, officials said on Saturday.

The disposal process, which started from June 26, 2025 and was completed on March 12, 2026, is believed to be one of the largest drug destruction operations carried out in the country, they said.

The contraband had been seized earlier in a major anti-narcotics operation by the Indian Coast Guard on November 23, 2024, when a vessel with six Myanmarese crew members was intercepted in Indian waters near the islands.

Officials said over 6,000 kg of crystalline methamphetamine, packed in around 1,500 packets and estimated to be worth about Rs 36,000 crore in the international market, was recovered from the vessel. Methamphetamine (meth), also called the ‘crazy drug’, is a powerful addictive substance that has been banned in India. The case was later handed over to the Andaman and Nicobar Police for investigation under the supervision of Director General of Police Hargobinder Singh Dhaliwal.