ETV Bharat / state

Outrage In Kamareddy As Over 600 Stray Dogs Allegedly Killed; Police Book Five Sarpanches

Machareddy: The killing of stray dogs in several villages under the Machareddy police station limits in Kamareddy district has triggered widespread outrage. More than 600 stray dogs were allegedly killed in Palvancha mandal headquarters and the villages of Faridpet, Bandarameshwarapally, Bhavanipet and Wadi. There are serious allegations that the mass killing was carried out under the directions of newly elected village sarpanches. The dogs reportedly died after being administered injections and pills.

Animal rights activists, including Moola Rajani, Enuprolu Anitha, Bhanu Prakash, Govardhan and Gautam, lodged a formal complaint at the Machareddy police station. Acting on the complaint, the police registered a case and stated that cases have been booked against five sarpanches. The police identified the locations where the dogs were buried, exhumed the carcasses and conducted post-mortem examinations. Animal lovers have demanded strict action against those responsible. They have expressed anguish over attempts to justify the killings as part of promises made by sarpanches to drive stray dogs out of villages.

Following the complaint, the buried bodies of the stray dogs were exhumed using a JCB machine, and veterinary doctors conducted post-mortem examinations. Gautam, manager of the Stray Animal Foundation of India, said that based on information received, activists visited the affected villages and found evidence that around 600 dogs were killed using poisonous injections and pills across nearly five villages. The bodies were then buried on the outskirts of the villages.

“We received information about the killing of stray dogs within the Machareddy police station limits. We learned that the sarpanches of Bhavanipet, Faridpet, Palvancha, Wadi and Bandarameshwarapally were allegedly involved. We immediately approached the Machareddy police station and filed a complaint. The police responded promptly, registered a case, exhumed the bodies and conducted post-mortem examinations,” Gautam said.