Over 60 Karnataka MLAs Fail To Submit Asset Details, Lokayukta Says Action Will Be Taken If Complaint Is Filed
Under Section 22(1) of Karnataka Lokayukta Act, legislators are required to furnish statements of their assets and liabilities to Lokayukta every year before June 30.
By Anil Gejji
Published : November 10, 2025 at 5:57 PM IST
Bengaluru: Over 60 members of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly and 28 of the Legislative Council have failed to submit statements of their assets and liabilities for the year 2024-25 to the Lokayukta even four months after the last date was over.
Ministers KH Muniyappa, Dinesh Gundurao, BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan, Rahim Khan and K Venkatesh are among those who have not filed their assets and liabilities, as per the Lokayukta. Under Section 22 (1) of the Karnataka Lokayukta Act, all MLAs and MLCs are required to furnish statements of their assets and liabilities to Lokayukta every year before June 30.
But not many legislators have been adhering to the rule over the last few years. According to sources in Lokayukta, on an average, 25 per cent of legislators have not been filing their statements. The reason being the lack of statutory repercussions. The Lokayukta at the most can publish the names of defaulting public servants in three newspapers circulating in the state, they said.
"Legislators are taking this casually since there are no provisions to punish those who do not file statements of their assets. As far as Lokayukta is concerned, it has no powers to legally take the matter further on its own," says Lokayukta Justice BS Patil.
However he said if any private complaint is filed under Section 199 or 200 of the Criminal Procedure Code stating that the legislators have violated the Lokayukta Act, then the Lokayukta police can act against the MLAs who have failed to furnish their asset details. "Private persons can file complaints with the Lokayukta or the police," he added.
He said a complaint was filed about 6-7 years back against an MLA for not submitting his assets details. The complaint was acted upon and closed after a warning.
