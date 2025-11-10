ETV Bharat / state

Over 60 Karnataka MLAs Fail To Submit Asset Details, Lokayukta Says Action Will Be Taken If Complaint Is Filed

Bengaluru: Over 60 members of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly and 28 of the Legislative Council have failed to submit statements of their assets and liabilities for the year 2024-25 to the Lokayukta even four months after the last date was over.

Ministers KH Muniyappa, Dinesh Gundurao, BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan, Rahim Khan and K Venkatesh are among those who have not filed their assets and liabilities, as per the Lokayukta. Under Section 22 (1) of the Karnataka Lokayukta Act, all MLAs and MLCs are required to furnish statements of their assets and liabilities to Lokayukta every year before June 30.

But not many legislators have been adhering to the rule over the last few years. According to sources in Lokayukta, on an average, 25 per cent of legislators have not been filing their statements. The reason being the lack of statutory repercussions. The Lokayukta at the most can publish the names of defaulting public servants in three newspapers circulating in the state, they said.