Over 6.5 Lakh Apply For ‘Yuva Saathi’ Scheme In 36 Hours; Political Row Intensifies In West Bengal
In just 36 hours between Sunday and 12 noon on Monday over 6.55 lakh youths registered for the scheme.
Published : February 16, 2026 at 10:52 PM IST
Kolkata: The launch of the West Bengal government’s ‘Yuva Saathi’ unemployment allowance scheme witnessed an overwhelming response on its opening day, with officials inundated by applications. In just 36 hours between Sunday and 12 noon on Monday over 6.55 lakh youths registered for the scheme.
While the state secretariat, Nabanna, described the response as proof of the government’s welfare-oriented initiatives, the opposition termed the long queues a “living document of unemployment” in the state.
Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari and former BJP state president and Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar strongly criticised the ruling government. The ruling All India Trinamool Congress (TMC), however, defended the scheme and countered the allegations.
According to government sources, 6,55,893 youths applied for the unemployment allowance within one and a half days. Of these, 91,587 applications were submitted between Monday morning and noon alone.
Although the minimum eligibility for the allowance is passing the secondary school examination, thousands of graduates and postgraduates were also seen standing in queues. In several places, elderly parents were spotted waiting in line to submit forms on behalf of their children.
District-wise data shows Murshidabad leading with 77,790 applications, followed by South 24 Parganas with 49,449 applications. In the Jangalmahal region, 48,122 applications were received from Bankura and 46,945 from Purulia. North 24 Parganas recorded over 44,000 applications.
Hooghly, East Burdwan and West Midnapore each reported between 30,000 and 36,000 applications. In Kolkata, 15,780 people had applied by Monday afternoon. Among the hill districts, Darjeeling recorded around 9,000 applications, while Kalimpong saw the lowest number at 2,714.
Reacting to the massive turnout, Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar said the sight of youths standing in long queues for a monthly allowance of Rs 1,500 reflected the “unemployment situation” in the state.
He alleged that qualified candidates were not getting jobs, while unqualified individuals were allegedly securing employment through corruption. Majumdar claimed that if the BJP comes to power, it would not only enhance the allowance but also create employment opportunities.
Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari questioned the timing of the scheme’s rollout. He pointed out that Finance Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya had announced in the Budget that the scheme would begin in August, but applications were suddenly opened between February 15 and 26.
Adhikari termed the move a “Trinamool trap” and alleged that unemployed youths were being misled for political gain. He said the gathering of 5–7 lakh unemployed youths on a festival day presented a grim picture of the state’s job market.
TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh rejected the BJP’s criticism. He argued that the party had no moral authority to speak on employment issues. He recalled the BJP’s 2014 promise of creating two crore jobs annually.
“Where are the 24 crore jobs promised over 12 years?” Ghosh asked, alleging a lack of central government recruitment.
He further claimed that while unemployment is rising across India, West Bengal has seen growth in employment across sectors including large industries, IT, medium enterprises and self-help groups. Ghosh said Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee stands by the youth like a guardian, and the allowance helps cover expenses related to applications, interviews and travel until they secure employment.
Finance Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya also dismissed the opposition’s allegations, saying critics were speaking without understanding the scheme.
While the ruling party views the ‘Yuva Saathi’ scheme as a potential game changer similar to Lakshmi Bhandar, the opposition sees it as evidence of economic distress and rising unemployment.
Read More: