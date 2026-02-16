ETV Bharat / state

Over 6.5 Lakh Apply For ‘Yuva Saathi’ Scheme In 36 Hours; Political Row Intensifies In West Bengal

Kolkata: The launch of the West Bengal government’s ‘Yuva Saathi’ unemployment allowance scheme witnessed an overwhelming response on its opening day, with officials inundated by applications. In just 36 hours between Sunday and 12 noon on Monday over 6.55 lakh youths registered for the scheme.

While the state secretariat, Nabanna, described the response as proof of the government’s welfare-oriented initiatives, the opposition termed the long queues a “living document of unemployment” in the state.

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari and former BJP state president and Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar strongly criticised the ruling government. The ruling All India Trinamool Congress (TMC), however, defended the scheme and countered the allegations.

According to government sources, 6,55,893 youths applied for the unemployment allowance within one and a half days. Of these, 91,587 applications were submitted between Monday morning and noon alone.

Although the minimum eligibility for the allowance is passing the secondary school examination, thousands of graduates and postgraduates were also seen standing in queues. In several places, elderly parents were spotted waiting in line to submit forms on behalf of their children.

District-wise data shows Murshidabad leading with 77,790 applications, followed by South 24 Parganas with 49,449 applications. In the Jangalmahal region, 48,122 applications were received from Bankura and 46,945 from Purulia. North 24 Parganas recorded over 44,000 applications.

Hooghly, East Burdwan and West Midnapore each reported between 30,000 and 36,000 applications. In Kolkata, 15,780 people had applied by Monday afternoon. Among the hill districts, Darjeeling recorded around 9,000 applications, while Kalimpong saw the lowest number at 2,714.

Reacting to the massive turnout, Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar said the sight of youths standing in long queues for a monthly allowance of Rs 1,500 reflected the “unemployment situation” in the state.