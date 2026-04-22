ETV Bharat / state

Over 58,800 People Displaced By Ethnic Violence Since May 2023: Manipur Govt

Shops remain shut during a protest against the killing of two children in a bomb attack at Tronglaobi, in Bishnupur district of Manipur Monday ( IANS )

Imphal: A total of 58,821 people have been displaced by the ethnic violence in Manipur since May 3, 2023 till March 30 this year, the state government has said.

The figures were furnished by the Home Department Secretariat on April 20 in response to an RTI filed by Manipur Congress leader Hareshwar Goshwami. On the number of deaths and injuries in connection with the ethnic violence since May 2023, the department said "217 people as per ex gratia given to NoK (next of kin)".