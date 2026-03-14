ETV Bharat / state

Over 5,500 Applications For Transgender Certificates Rejected In India Since 2021

FILE - People of Transgender community take part in a Queer & Transgender Pride Parade organised by Adishiv Transgender Foundation, in Lucknow ( ANI )

By Santu Das

New Delhi: More than 5,500 applications for transgender certificates and identity cards have been rejected across India since 2021, according to data from the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

The National Portal for Transgender Persons, operated by the Ministry, allows transgender individuals to apply online for identity certificates and cards. Launched in November 2020, the portal facilitates applications nationwide and acts as a bridge between district authorities and beneficiaries to ensure smoother access to certification and identification.

The certificates and identity cards issued through the portal are recognised across the country and can be used for official purposes. They also enable individuals to update their name and gender in Aadhaar records and access benefits under various government welfare schemes.

According to the Office of the Registrar General and Census Commissioner of India, the transgender population in India stood at 4,87,803 as per the Census of India 2011.

Transgender rights activist Kalki Subramaniam told ETV Bharat, "It is very worrying. The rejection of certificates is certainly not acceptable."

She said the government and the Ministry should launch awareness campaigns and outreach programmes to help members of the community obtain proper identity documentation.

Transgender persons are guaranteed equality, dignity and protection from discrimination under Articles 14, 15, 19 and 21 of the Constitution. Legal recognition and safeguards are also provided through the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019 and the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Rules, 2020, which outline provisions for welfare programmes and protection against discrimination.