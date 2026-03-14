Over 5,500 Applications For Transgender Certificates Rejected In India Since 2021
According to the Office of the Registrar General and Census Commissioner of India, the transgender population in India is 4,87,803
Published : March 14, 2026 at 8:39 PM IST
By Santu Das
New Delhi: More than 5,500 applications for transgender certificates and identity cards have been rejected across India since 2021, according to data from the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.
The National Portal for Transgender Persons, operated by the Ministry, allows transgender individuals to apply online for identity certificates and cards. Launched in November 2020, the portal facilitates applications nationwide and acts as a bridge between district authorities and beneficiaries to ensure smoother access to certification and identification.
The certificates and identity cards issued through the portal are recognised across the country and can be used for official purposes. They also enable individuals to update their name and gender in Aadhaar records and access benefits under various government welfare schemes.
According to the Office of the Registrar General and Census Commissioner of India, the transgender population in India stood at 4,87,803 as per the Census of India 2011.
Transgender rights activist Kalki Subramaniam told ETV Bharat, "It is very worrying. The rejection of certificates is certainly not acceptable."
She said the government and the Ministry should launch awareness campaigns and outreach programmes to help members of the community obtain proper identity documentation.
Transgender persons are guaranteed equality, dignity and protection from discrimination under Articles 14, 15, 19 and 21 of the Constitution. Legal recognition and safeguards are also provided through the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019 and the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Rules, 2020, which outline provisions for welfare programmes and protection against discrimination.
According to the Ministry’s latest data, a total of 5,566 applications for transgender certificates and identity cards have been rejected nationwide since 2021.
In 2025 alone, 971 applications were rejected. Among states and Union Territories, the highest number of rejections was reported from Karnataka with 138 cases, followed by Delhi with 103, West Bengal with 86, and Maharashtra with 84.
In 2024, the total number of rejected applications stood at 1,433. The highest numbers were recorded in West Bengal with 233, followed by Haryana with 176, Karnataka with 141 and Delhi.
So far in 2026, 76 applications have been rejected. The highest number has been reported from Karnataka with 26 cases, followed by Kerala with 11.
According to the Ministry, applications were primarily rejected due to procedural issues. These include affidavits not submitted in the prescribed format, incomplete affidavits, failure to upload required documents, or submission of incomplete or illegible documents such as Aadhaar cards, photographs or medical certificates.
Applications were also rejected when applicants did not belong to the jurisdiction or district where the application had been submitted.
Other reasons included mismatches in personal details such as name, address or date of birth between the application and supporting documents, as well as duplicate submissions or cases where a transgender certificate or identity card had already been issued earlier.
Referring to the online portal, Subramaniam also said it often faces technical issues. “The portal has not been working properly for several days, and sometimes it works intermittently. Even when applications are submitted, certification still takes a long time to be processed despite repeated requests from the national transgender community to speed up the process,” she added.
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