Over 500 Landless Families Receive Plots In Jammu Kashmir; Over 2,500 Applications Rejected
The Jammu Kashmir government allots land to 511 families under the housing scheme, while over 2,500 applications are rejected for failing to meet eligibility criteria.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : October 29, 2025 at 6:07 PM IST
Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Wednesday informed the Legislative Assembly that it has allotted five marlas of land each to 511 landless families across J&K for the construction of houses. The government also said that more than 2,500 applications under the same scheme were rejected for failing to meet eligibility norms.
In a written response to a query, the government said that 234 beneficiaries in the Kashmir division and 277 in the Jammu division were granted land free of cost.
Among the districts, Bandipora recorded the highest number of beneficiaries with 109 allotments, followed by Baramulla with 61 and Anantnag with 30. In the Jammu division, Doda district topped the list with 68 allotments, followed by Kishtwar with 55 and Rajouri with 48. No beneficiaries were recorded in Shopian, Budgam or Ramban districts, the government said.
At the same time, 2,568 applications were turned down for various reasons. Rajouri reported the highest number of rejections at 1,245, followed by Anantnag with 286, Ramban with 162 and Udhampur with 146, according to official data.
"The applications were rejected on grounds such as ineligibility, existing ownership of residential land, residence in forest or Rakhs and Farms areas, or possession of more than five marlas of land," the government statement said.
Meanwhile, the Revenue Department informed that over 21,000 kanals of land have been delineated in the Jammu division under the provisions of the Jammu and Kashmir Water Resources (Regulation and Management) Act, 2010, while no such delineation has yet been undertaken in the Kashmir division.
In a written reply to MLA Rajiv Jasrotia, the department said the delineation and demarcation process was initiated following the issuance of SRO-456 on October 25, 2017, to prevent disputes related to water sources and watercourses.
It added that the Administrative Council, through Decision No. 17/1/2022 dated January 29, 2022, constituted three-tier committees to supervise the delineation or demarcation of lands not forming part of any water source but recorded as Gair Mumkin Khad, Gair Mumkin Darya or Gair Mumkin Nallah in revenue records.
A total of 21,697 kanals and 17 marlas of land have been delineated in the Jammu division so far, with Kathua district alone accounting for 15,057 kanals and one marla — including both state and private land.
“To address issues related to Gair Mumkin Khad and similar categories, the government has set up a committee headed by the Deputy Chief Minister, which will submit its report within three months,” the department said, adding that the Jal Shakti Department will serve as the committee’s secretariat.
It further noted that since the delineation process involves technical expertise, the Jal Shakti Department, as the nodal agency for water resource management, has been entrusted with the responsibility in accordance with statutory provisions.
