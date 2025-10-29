ETV Bharat / state

Over 500 Landless Families Receive Plots In Jammu Kashmir; Over 2,500 Applications Rejected

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Wednesday informed the Legislative Assembly that it has allotted five marlas of land each to 511 landless families across J&K for the construction of houses. The government also said that more than 2,500 applications under the same scheme were rejected for failing to meet eligibility norms.

In a written response to a query, the government said that 234 beneficiaries in the Kashmir division and 277 in the Jammu division were granted land free of cost.

Among the districts, Bandipora recorded the highest number of beneficiaries with 109 allotments, followed by Baramulla with 61 and Anantnag with 30. In the Jammu division, Doda district topped the list with 68 allotments, followed by Kishtwar with 55 and Rajouri with 48. No beneficiaries were recorded in Shopian, Budgam or Ramban districts, the government said.

At the same time, 2,568 applications were turned down for various reasons. Rajouri reported the highest number of rejections at 1,245, followed by Anantnag with 286, Ramban with 162 and Udhampur with 146, according to official data.

"The applications were rejected on grounds such as ineligibility, existing ownership of residential land, residence in forest or Rakhs and Farms areas, or possession of more than five marlas of land," the government statement said.

Meanwhile, the Revenue Department informed that over 21,000 kanals of land have been delineated in the Jammu division under the provisions of the Jammu and Kashmir Water Resources (Regulation and Management) Act, 2010, while no such delineation has yet been undertaken in the Kashmir division.