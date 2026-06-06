Over 500 KG Ganja Worth Rs 2.61 Cr Seized By DRI During Operation In Nagpur; 2 Arrested
A truck travelling from the Odisha-Andhra Pradesh border towards Maharashtra was intercepted near Mouda Tehsil in Nagpur.
Published : June 6, 2026 at 10:28 AM IST
Nagpur: In a major drug bust, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Friday said it had dismantled an inter-state drug trafficking syndicate by seizing 522 kilogrammes of ganja worth Rs 2.61 crore and arresting two persons in Nagpur district.
The two are involved in inter-state narcotics trafficking networks operating along the Odisha-Central India corridor and were supplying the contraband in Maharashtra, the agency said in a release.
"DRI officers intercepted a truck travelling from the Odisha-Andhra Pradesh border towards Maharashtra on National Highway-53 at the Mathni Toll Plaza, near Mouda. The search of the vehicle resulted in recovery of 8 HDPE bags containing 247 packages of cannabis (ganja), weighing 522 kg , individually wrapped in khaki-coloured plastic tape," it said.
Upon searching the truck, the DRI team recovered eight bags containing 247 packets of ganja—wrapped in khaki plastic tape—stashed in a secret compartment behind the driver's seat, a locked toolbox beneath the cargo area, and a space above the driver's cabin. The seized ganja is valued at ₹2.61 crore. Additionally, the vehicle, worth ₹8 lakh, was seized, and two individuals were arrested.
The contraband, valued at Rs 2.61 crore, was found concealed in secret compartments in the vehicle, it added. Two persons were arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the DRI release informed.
Read More
‘Supply Of Drugs Is No Less Than A War Against Country’: SC Cancels Bail In Heroin Case