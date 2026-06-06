ETV Bharat / state

Over 500 KG Ganja Worth Rs 2.61 Cr Seized By DRI During Operation In Nagpur; 2 Arrested

Nagpur: In a major drug bust, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Friday said it had dismantled an inter-state drug trafficking syndicate by seizing 522 kilogrammes of ganja worth Rs 2.61 crore and arresting two persons in Nagpur district.

The two are involved in inter-state narcotics trafficking networks operating along the Odisha-Central India corridor and were supplying the contraband in Maharashtra, the agency said in a release.

"DRI officers intercepted a truck travelling from the Odisha-Andhra Pradesh border towards Maharashtra on National Highway-53 at the Mathni Toll Plaza, near Mouda. The search of the vehicle resulted in recovery of 8 HDPE bags containing 247 packages of cannabis (ganja), weighing 522 kg , individually wrapped in khaki-coloured plastic tape," it said.