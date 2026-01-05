Over 50 Students Of School In Odisha's Khurda Diagnosed With Jaundice
The infected students have been admitted to Khurda Hospital and the government is keeping a watch on the situation.
Bhubaneswar: Over 50 students were diagnosed with jaundice at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Odisha's Khurda.
The students had returned to the school after winter vacation a few days back. Officials said one of the students were diagnosed with jaundice after their arrival at the school. Later, several others were diagnosed with the disease.
The infected students have been admitted to Khurda Hospital. An official said a three-member team of the Public Health Department visited the school and all efforts are being made to keep the campus clean.
As per reports, over 200 students were taken home by their parents after the outbreak. An official said the water tanks of the school are being cleaned.
Teams of Water Corporation of Odisha have collected water samples from around 12 locations within the school campus and nearby areas. The samples have been sent to a lab for testing. Public Health Director Nilakantha Mishra said one student was diagnosed with jaundice after returning to the residential school, located in Gurujang, from winter vacation. Later, several other students tested positive, he said.
"District Health Department personnel visited the school on Sunday, while a state-level team arrived today. We are closely monitoring the situation and taking necessary steps," he said. Water Corporation of Odisha (WATCO) General Manager Rajendranath Nayak said samples have been collected from the school and sent for testing.
"The water supplied by WATCO might not be contaminated. We suspect that the disease spread due to some outside food items," he added.
