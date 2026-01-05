ETV Bharat / state

Over 50 Students Of School In Odisha's Khurda Diagnosed With Jaundice

Bhubaneswar: Over 50 students were diagnosed with jaundice at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Odisha's Khurda.

The students had returned to the school after winter vacation a few days back. Officials said one of the students were diagnosed with jaundice after their arrival at the school. Later, several others were diagnosed with the disease.

The infected students have been admitted to Khurda Hospital. An official said a three-member team of the Public Health Department visited the school and all efforts are being made to keep the campus clean.

As per reports, over 200 students were taken home by their parents after the outbreak. An official said the water tanks of the school are being cleaned.