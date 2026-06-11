Over 50 Species Of Raptors Documented In Tamil Nadu As Per Recent Assessment
Additional Chief Secretary Supriya Sahu said 5,712 sightings were recorded during the survey carried out in 49 forest divisions and 389 blocks.
Published : June 11, 2026 at 9:36 PM IST
Chennai: As many as 51 species of raptors were documented in Tamil Nadu as per state's raptor assessment, conducted recently.
Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Environment, Climate Change, and Forests Supriya Sahu, in a post on X said, reaffirming Tamil Nadu’s importance as a refuge for some of the world’s most threatened birds of prey She said 5,712 sightings were recorded during the survey carried out in 49 forest divisions and 389 blocks.
The giants of Tamil Nadu’s skies have finally been counted as Tamil Nadu Forest department wraps up its first-ever comprehensive State-wide Raptor Assessment. The results are thrilling.— Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) June 11, 2026
• 51 species of raptors documented which is nearly 80% of all raptor species known from… pic.twitter.com/YpspycRWwh
Sahu said an area of over 10,000 km was covered as part of one of the largest raptor assessments undertaken in the country. As many as 3,643 person-days of field effort by forest staff, researchers and volunteers were utilised during the exercise.
She said 40 diurnal and 11 nocturnal species were recorded, "revealing a thriving community of hunters that patrol Tamil Nadu’s skies day and night. This apart, three critically endangered raptors were recorded- the White-rumped Vulture, Indian Vulture and Red-headed Vulture, species that have suffered catastrophic declines across the Indian subcontinent."
"The survey also documented one endangered and six vulnerable raptor species, reaffirming Tamil Nadu’s importance as a refuge for some of the world’s most threatened birds of prey," Sahu said.
Besides, 15 migratory raptor species were recorded along the Central Asian Flyway, linking Tamil Nadu to one of the world’s great migration routes. "The survey also documented five raptor species found only in the Indian subcontinent highlighting Tamil Nadu’s role in conserving a unique natural heritage found nowhere else on Earth. Erode, the Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Salem and Krishnagiri emerged among Tamil Nadu’s richest landscapes for birds of prey Raptors occupy the top of the food chain and are among nature’s most powerful indicators of ecosystem health," she said in her post.
Sahu said, "Eagles, vultures, falcons, kites and owls soaring overhead tell a story about the health of the land below. Tamil Nadu’s first state-wide raptor survey tells us that our forests, grasslands, wetlands, mountains and coastlines support an extraordinary diversity of life and therefore protecting these extraordinary species should be our priority".
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