ETV Bharat / state

Over 50 Species Of Raptors Documented In Tamil Nadu As Per Recent Assessment

A raptor sighted during the assessment ( X@supriyasahuias )

Chennai: As many as 51 species of raptors were documented in Tamil Nadu as per state's raptor assessment, conducted recently. Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Environment, Climate Change, and Forests Supriya Sahu, in a post on X said, reaffirming Tamil Nadu’s importance as a refuge for some of the world’s most threatened birds of prey She said 5,712 sightings were recorded during the survey carried out in 49 forest divisions and 389 blocks. Sahu said an area of over 10,000 km was covered as part of one of the largest raptor assessments undertaken in the country. As many as 3,643 person-days of field effort by forest staff, researchers and volunteers were utilised during the exercise.