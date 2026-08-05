Over 50 Of 113 Stranded Indian Workers Return From Saudi Arabia, As Repatriation Begins
A Bhopal social worker's intervention helped launch the repatriation of 113 Indian workers stranded in Saudi Arabia, who were facing inadequate food supplies.
Published : August 5, 2026 at 12:29 PM IST
Bhopal: The repatriation of 113 Indian workers stranded in Abha, Saudi Arabia, has begun, with more than 50 already returning to India in four batches.
The process gained momentum after social worker Syed Abid Hussain, a native of Ambedkar Nagar in Uttar Pradesh and currently based in Bhopal, appealed to the Ministry of External Affairs and the Consulate General of India in Jeddah to intervene.
Syed Abid Hussain played a key role in facilitating the return of the stranded workers. He collected details of the workers, prepared the necessary documentation, and submitted formal representations to the concerned authorities, following which the repatriation process began.
Hussain said that Irfan, one of the 161 Indian migrants stranded in Abha, first contacted him. He was later connected with two members of the 113-worker group, R K Yadav and Tribhuvan Singh Chauhan. The workers told him they were neither being sent back to India nor provided adequate food. They had been surviving on extremely limited rations for the past three months.
Hussain said the workers also shared a video highlighting their miserable living conditions. He then wrote to the Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian Consulate General in Jeddah, submitting all required documents. He added that most workers returning in the initial batches belong to Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.
Four Indian workers, including Tribhuvan Singh Chauhan, Krishna Kumar Chauhan (Ballia, Uttar Pradesh), Narendra Kumar Chaudhary (Siwan, Bihar) and Aftab Alam (Deoria, Uttar Pradesh), arrived at Delhi Airport on Tuesday.
After landing, they released a video thanking External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, the Ministry of External Affairs, the Overseas Indian Resource Centre, Indian missions in Riyadh and Jeddah, officials of the Consulate General of India in Jeddah, the concerned company and agency representatives, and the governments of India and Saudi Arabia for ensuring their safe return.
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