ETV Bharat / state

Over 50 Of 113 Stranded Indian Workers Return From Saudi Arabia, As Repatriation Begins

Bhopal: The repatriation of 113 Indian workers stranded in Abha, Saudi Arabia, has begun, with more than 50 already returning to India in four batches.

The process gained momentum after social worker Syed Abid Hussain, a native of Ambedkar Nagar in Uttar Pradesh and currently based in Bhopal, appealed to the Ministry of External Affairs and the Consulate General of India in Jeddah to intervene.

Syed Abid Hussain played a key role in facilitating the return of the stranded workers. He collected details of the workers, prepared the necessary documentation, and submitted formal representations to the concerned authorities, following which the repatriation process began.

Hussain said that Irfan, one of the 161 Indian migrants stranded in Abha, first contacted him. He was later connected with two members of the 113-worker group, R K Yadav and Tribhuvan Singh Chauhan. The workers told him they were neither being sent back to India nor provided adequate food. They had been surviving on extremely limited rations for the past three months.