Over 50 Electric Vehicles Gutted As Massive Fire Engulfs Showroom In Rajasthan’s Kota

Kota: More than 50 electric vehicles were burnt after a massive fire broke out in an electric vehicle showroom on 80 Feet Road in the Borkheda police station limits in Rajasthan’s Kota on Wednesday morning, police said.

Scooters, bikes, and other items were gutted in the fire. Upon receiving information, the municipal corporation's fire brigade arrived at the scene and began extinguishing the blaze. The four fire engines that arrived at the scene were able to control the fire with great difficulty.

Municipal Corporation Chief Fire Officer Rakesh Vyas said that the fire was reported at 7:20 a.m. Residents alerted the control room, which then alerted the fire department. Acting immediately, fire engines were dispatched from the Sabzi Mandi and Srinathpuram fire stations. The four fire brigades that arrived simultaneously brought the fire under control within an hour. The fire was completely extinguished by 8:30 a.m.