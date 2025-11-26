Over 50 Electric Vehicles Gutted As Massive Fire Engulfs Showroom In Rajasthan’s Kota
Preliminary investigations have revealed that the fire was caused by a short circuit.
Published : November 26, 2025 at 12:48 PM IST
Kota: More than 50 electric vehicles were burnt after a massive fire broke out in an electric vehicle showroom on 80 Feet Road in the Borkheda police station limits in Rajasthan’s Kota on Wednesday morning, police said.
Scooters, bikes, and other items were gutted in the fire. Upon receiving information, the municipal corporation's fire brigade arrived at the scene and began extinguishing the blaze. The four fire engines that arrived at the scene were able to control the fire with great difficulty.
Municipal Corporation Chief Fire Officer Rakesh Vyas said that the fire was reported at 7:20 a.m. Residents alerted the control room, which then alerted the fire department. Acting immediately, fire engines were dispatched from the Sabzi Mandi and Srinathpuram fire stations. The four fire brigades that arrived simultaneously brought the fire under control within an hour. The fire was completely extinguished by 8:30 a.m.
Around 50 to 60 electric vehicles, bikes, and scooters were parked in the showroom. All were engulfed in flames. Most of the items in the showroom were destroyed. Officials said that preliminary investigations revealed that the fire was caused by a short circuit. Further investigations are underway. All documents, including the fire NOC, are being reviewed. Furthermore, an investigation will be conducted into the firefighting arrangements.
Rakesh Vyas added that the showroom is a two-story building covering approximately 2,000 square feet, with Vijay Kumawat operating the showroom on the ground floor. Vehicles were parked in various locations within the showroom. The fire started inside the showroom and gradually engulfed the entire building. Locals and passersby noticed the smoke outside. As a precaution, the police temporarily closed traffic on 80 Feet Road. The gym above the showroom was undamaged. The fire was brought under control because the fire brigade arrived on time.
