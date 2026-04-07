Over 50 Cops Injured In Clash With Protestors Over Mining In Odisha's Rayagada
The incident took place when police tried to negotiate with people protesting the construction of a road for bauxite mining in Sijimali, writes Ranjan Rath.
Published : April 7, 2026 at 3:42 PM IST
Rayagada: About 56 police personnel were injured after anti-mining protestors pelted stones at them and attacked officials with swords, axes, and other sharp weapons over road construction work of a private company for mining in Kashipur block of Odisha's Rayagada on Tuesday, police said.
It has been learnt that the protestors staged a demonstration against the road construction. However, they resorted to stone pelting when the police were trying to negotiate with them, leading to the injuries of several personnel, including Rayagada sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Gourishankar Sahu, Kashipur IIC Dev Mallick, and Andrakanch IIC, police said.
Seven of the injured personnel have been shifted to the district hospital as their condition turned critical. Other injured are being treated at the Kashipur community health centre.
In view of the law and order situation, Rayagada district magistrate Ashutosh Kulkarni, superintendent of police Swati S Kumar and other senior officials went to the spot for inspection. The administration has imposed Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhitam 2023 in the Shagabari area to maintain peace. DIG (south western range) Kanwar Bishal Singh reached the spot to monitor the situation.
The private company involved in metals, oil & gas, critical minerals, power, and technology had secured permission for boxite mining from the state government in Sijimali under the Kashipur block. For this purpose, a road was being constructed from Shagabari to the Sijimali area. As residents have been protesting against the proposed mining activities from the beginning, the construction of the road added to their disappointment.
Also Read