ETV Bharat / state

Over 50 Cops Injured In Clash With Protestors Over Mining In Odisha's Rayagada

Rayagada: About 56 police personnel were injured after anti-mining protestors pelted stones at them and attacked officials with swords, axes, and other sharp weapons over road construction work of a private company for mining in Kashipur block of Odisha's ​​Rayagada on Tuesday, police said.

It has been learnt that the protestors staged a demonstration against the road construction. However, they resorted to stone pelting when the police were trying to negotiate with them, leading to the injuries of several personnel, including Rayagada sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Gourishankar Sahu, Kashipur IIC Dev Mallick, and Andrakanch IIC, police said.

Seven of the injured personnel have been shifted to the district hospital as their condition turned critical. Other injured are being treated at the Kashipur community health centre.